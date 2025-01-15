Sporting Life
Job done for Kyren Wilson
Snooker results: Kyren Wilson beats Zhang Anda 6-4 at the Masters

By Sporting Life
Snooker
Wed January 15, 2025 · 1h ago

Kyren Wilson secured his place in the last eight of the Masters with a 6-4 defeat of Zhang Anda at Alexandra Palace.

The current world champion was a long way from his brilliant best, but held his nerve well to win two frames on the bounce having watched Zhang level the match with a terrific century in frame eight.

In fact, a pair of 69 breaks were the best Wilson managed all afternoon, the first of which came in frame four as he cleared expertly to win the frame on the final black after Zhang had established a 64-point lead.

Nevertheless, Zhang rallied brilliantly to win the next two frames, runs of 65 and 83 allowing him to pull the score back to 3-3.

The nip and tuck continued as Wilson again moved ahead, Zhang perhaps a little unlucky when going in-off when in the balls and apparently well set.

But this latest setback didn't stop Zhang producing a total clearance just minutes later, levelling the scores once more.

However, the Chinese wasn't able to take his chances in the next two frames, Wilson putting his experience to good use and grinding out only his fourth ever win at the Masters.

