Snooker results: Kyren Wilson beats Pang Junxu 6-4 to reach Northern Ireland Open final

The world champion is chasing his second title of the season having landed the Xi’an Grand Prix back in August, when defeating Trump in the final of that event, and will surely fancy his chances of doubling up following another strong display.

For Pang, he will reflect on a superb week, but might regret letting Wilson get away in the mid-part of the match, falling 5-2 behind before staging a late rally which ultimately proved in vain.

Wilson looked in ominous touch as soon as the traps opened, kicking off with a brilliant century, before adding further runs of 77 and 46 after Pang had taken frame two with a break of 83.

Pang won the next frame to close to 3-2 behind, but having watched Wilson take the next frame, the Chinese missed a simple black when going well in the seventh frame, allowing his opponent to counter with 72 and move 5-2 in front.

A couple of errors from Wilson meant he wasn't able to immediately finish the job, Pang pulling a couple of frames back, only for Wilson to finally seal the deal with a nerveless, match-clinching break of 83.