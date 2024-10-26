Snooker results: Kyren Wilson beats Pang Junxu 6-4 to reach Northern Ireland Open final

Kyren Wilson will face Judd Trump in Sunday's Northern Ireland Open final after battling past Pang Junxu 6-4 in Belfast.
The world champion is chasing his second title of the season having landed the Xi’an Grand Prix back in August, when defeating Trump in the final of that event, and will surely fancy his chances of doubling up following another strong display.
For Pang, he will reflect on a superb week, but might regret letting Wilson get away in the mid-part of the match, falling 5-2 behind before staging a late rally which ultimately proved in vain.
Wilson looked in ominous touch as soon as the traps opened, kicking off with a brilliant century, before adding further runs of 77 and 46 after Pang had taken frame two with a break of 83.
Pang won the next frame to close to 3-2 behind, but having watched Wilson take the next frame, the Chinese missed a simple black when going well in the seventh frame, allowing his opponent to counter with 72 and move 5-2 in front.
A couple of errors from Wilson meant he wasn't able to immediately finish the job, Pang pulling a couple of frames back, only for Wilson to finally seal the deal with a nerveless, match-clinching break of 83.
Wilson told World Snooker Tour afterwards: "I wouldn’t say I made glaring errors for him to come back, just the odd little shot you knew would be a match winner.
"They went awry and I just had to make sure I kept calm. It was just about staying in the present and making sure that I took the next opportunity.
"I showed a little bit of emotion at the end, because I’ve never managed to make the one table set-up here at the Waterfront.
"As soon as I walked out today I thought, 'wow, what a an arena and what a crowd.' This is definitely one of the best venues I’ve ever played in.
"I was desperate to make the final so I’m delighted to do that."
Things were more straightforward for Trump who booked his place in the final with a 6-0 whitewash of Elliot Slessor.
After taking the opening frame, Trump put together successive breaks of 78, 61 and 90 to forge into a 4-0 lead, and he maintained his dominance in the final two to set up an intriguing rematch.
Victory for Trump would be his fifth title success in Belfast since 2018.