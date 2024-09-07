Snooker results: Judd Trump comes from 62-0 down against Mark Williams in final frame decider to win £500,000 at the Saudi Arabia Masters

With the final of the inaugural ranking event - which offers the same prize money as the World Championship from the last 32 onwards - dramatically poised at 9-9, it looked as though the 49-year-old would hold his nerve in the £300,000 frame when opening up a significant lead.

But Trump held his nerve tremendously well under the financial pressure when presented with the opportunity to clear up and bank the biggest cheque of his career.

The triumph is made even more remarkable by the fact that he was looking up flights home during the interval of his first-round match which he trailed Wu Yize 4-0 only to storm back and survive with a 5-4 victory.

It's the 29th ranking title of his career which moves him up to fourth on the all-time list ahead of Steve Davis and behind Ronnie O'Sullivan (41), Stephen Hendry (36) and John Higgins (31).