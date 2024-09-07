Snooker results: Judd Trump comes from 62-0 down against Mark Williams in final frame decider to win £500,000 at the Saudi Arabia Masters

Judd Trump snatched the £500,000 top prize at the Saudi Arabia Masters after coming from 62-0 down in the deciding frame against Mark Williams.
With the final of the inaugural ranking event - which offers the same prize money as the World Championship from the last 32 onwards - dramatically poised at 9-9, it looked as though the 49-year-old would hold his nerve in the £300,000 frame when opening up a significant lead.
But Trump held his nerve tremendously well under the financial pressure when presented with the opportunity to clear up and bank the biggest cheque of his career.
The triumph is made even more remarkable by the fact that he was looking up flights home during the interval of his first-round match which he trailed Wu Yize 4-0 only to storm back and survive with a 5-4 victory.
It's the 29th ranking title of his career which moves him up to fourth on the all-time list ahead of Steve Davis and behind Ronnie O'Sullivan (41), Stephen Hendry (36) and John Higgins (31).
“I struggled, Mark was much the better player. He was making breaks although the table was playing tricky. I don’t deserve to win.
“It’s not going to mean anything to him, but he was the better player – I just found something at the end.
“This is so special to win. I stopped breathing for the last five minutes of that frame but I managed to get over the line.”
Williams was gracious in defeat, saying: “It was a fantastic game. We didn’t play really well, to be honest, from the start, but towards the end it was really good.
“I nearly had a good break in the last, it was a red I fancied getting on 62 but it wasn’t as if I twitched or anything. I hit it good and thought it was in but just shows what a champ he is, what a break he’s made in the last frame there.
“For half a million quid, 62 behind, two reds safe – what can you say? Congratulations to him.”
Trump led a low-scoring affair 4-1 before Williams reduced his deficit in style with back-to-back breaks of 121 and 132, although world number one Trump took a tense final frame of the session to lead 5-3.
Williams continued to score more heavily in the evening session and breaks of 101, 77 and a total clearance of 138 took him 9-8 in front, only for Trump to respond with a break of 90 – his highest of the match – to force a dramatic decider.