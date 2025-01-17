Snooker results: Judd Trump beats Ding Junhui 6-3 to reach Masters semi-finals

Judd Trump reeled off five frames on the spin to defeat Ding Junhui at the Masters, coming from 3-1 behind to win 6-3.
It was yet another special performance from the sport's dominant force, and his bid for a third Masters title remains firmly on track following this latest virtuoso display.
Ding would've surely fancied his chances when stealing an apparently crucial fourth frame to lead 3-1 at the mid-session interval, Trump punished for a rare lapse positional shot.
Prior to that, Ding had warmed to his task immediately, breaks of 70 and 74 helping him lead 2-0, before Trump took frame three with a hand of 75.
What came next was pure brilliance, Trump returning from the break and putting together runs of 97, 53, 125, 62 and 75 to turn a dangerous position into an ultimately comfortable stroll into the last four.
In the last three frames, Ding was unable to register a single point, though he will look back on a simple miss with the rest in frame six as a big turning point.
That allowed Trump to draw level for the first time in the match, dashing Ding's hopes of leading 4-2, and thereafter, it was one-way traffic from the world number one.
Trump said afterwards: "It’s amazing to play like that in front of these fans. Coming out here is the best feeling in the world.
"I’m absolutely thrilled to play at that standard after the interval. It’s so inspiring to play in this venue.
"I think probably now I’m somewhere near my peak. I’m a lot better player than I was five or 10 years ago.
"‘I’m able to have that inner belief over and over again.
"Even when I go 3-1 behind I still believe I can do what I did. Rattle off maybe five or 10 frames in a row without missing a single ball."