Snooker results: Judd Trump beats Barry Hawkins 6-1 to begin Masters bid

The world number one is a third of the way to the Triple Crown already having won the UK Championship prior to Christmas, where Hawkins was his final victim, and the popular local once again had to play second fiddle here.

This was much more one-sided, too, and after missing an early opportunity, Hawkins soon found himself 4-0 down after a series of typically ruthless breaks from Trump.

That continued after the interval with another half-century and while yet to register a break of more than 60, Trump was on course for a place in the quarter-finals with his opponent clearly struggling.

Hawkins avoided a whitewash with a break of 70 in the next before Trump made sure to sign off in style, his break of 112 a fitting end to a dominant display, evidence that his B-game is good enough to win plenty of matches now.

Trump is now one win away from a new record for prize money in a single season and has now reached at least the quarter-finals of 19 of the last 20 tournaments he has contested, with Ding Junhui the final hurdle to clear in his bid for that latest milestone.

A magnanimous Hawkins said: "I didn't think I had done that much wrong in the first four frames. Judd is playing some great stuff and every time I made a mistake he capitalised."