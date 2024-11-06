Snooker results: Judd Trump beaten by Xu Si in the International Championship

Trump edged back in front with his highest break of the match, also a 65, in frame seven, but thereafter failed to win a point as Xu made breaks of 104, 69 and 68 to seal victory.

Xu won the first two frames with breaks of 76 in each and levelled the scores with a 65 in frame six after Trump had taken three frames in succession.

Trump’s run of 15 straight appearances in the last eight came to an end in Nanjing at the hands of home favourite Xu, who made a maximum 147 break in his victory over Ryan Day in the previous round.

Judd Trump falls to Xu Si! 😱 It's a HUGE win as the two-time champion and world No. 1 is knocked out of the #InternationalChampionship ! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LykhE6cmvH

“It was my mindset during the key moments that helped,” Xu said. “In the last frame I felt a bit of tension, but luckily things went well and I didn’t leave any easy shots.

“Finishing the match felt really good. Sometimes you reach a point where you’re very nervous, and then suddenly you’re not nervous anymore.

“I feel there’s a much smaller gap now between myself and the top players. Recently, many Chinese players have been advancing to the latter stages of tournaments, which shows a significant improvement overall.”

Wilson claims big win over Selby

Xu will face Gary Wilson in the quarter-finals after he beat Mark Selby 6-3. Chris Wakelin and Jackson Page also advanced to the last 16 with 6-4 victories over Mark Williams and Pang Junxu respectively, Pang having knocked out seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in the last 32.

Trump’s exit means Kyren Wilson can close the gap at the top of the rankings and the world champion made three centuries on his way to a 6-2 win over Barry Hawkins.

Wilson faces Ding Junhui in the last eight after the home favourite beat compatriot Jiang Jun 6-3, while Wuhan Open champion Xiao Guodong defeated Jack Lisowski by the same margin.

Four-time world champion John Higgins edged out Lyu Haotian 6-5, winning frame 10 on a re-spotted black and the decider with a run of 68. The final frame had to be held in the evening after their morning session overran.