Snooker needs a Ryder Cup! Shaun Murphy, John Higgins, Neil Robertson and other stars back a new team format

Should snooker introduce a Ryder Cup style event to the calendar?
We spoke to some of the biggest names in the sport — including Shaun Murphy, John Higgins, Mark Williams, Mark Allen, Barry Hawkins, Mark Selby, Kyren Wilson and Neil Robertson — to get their thoughts on whether a Great Britain & Ireland vs Rest of the World team event could work in modern snooker.
WATCH: PLAYERS CALL FOR A RYDER CUP OF SNOOKER
Filmed during the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, we also asked the players if a new team-based format could bring something different to the sport and attract a wider audience.
With snooker continuing to grow globally, could a Ryder Cup-style event create new rivalries, showcase player personalities and add something fresh to the calendar?
What could the teams look like?
A GB&I side could feature the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan alongside many of the sport’s biggest names already based in the UK and Ireland.
Meanwhile, a Rest of the World team could be packed with global talent — including top Chinese stars such as Ding Junhui, Zhao Xintong and Wu Yize, as well as Australia’s Neil Robertson and other international players.
The big talking points:
- Would GB&I vs The World work in snooker?
- Which players would make each team?
- Could it boost interest and TV audiences?
- And would the top stars commit to the format?