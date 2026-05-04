Snooker needs a Ryder Cup! Shaun Murphy, John Higgins, Neil Robertson and other stars back a new team format

We spoke to some of the biggest names in the sport — including Shaun Murphy, John Higgins, Mark Williams, Mark Allen, Barry Hawkins, Mark Selby, Kyren Wilson and Neil Robertson — to get their thoughts on whether a Great Britain & Ireland vs Rest of the World team event could work in modern snooker.

Filmed during the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, we also asked the players if a new team-based format could bring something different to the sport and attract a wider audience.

With snooker continuing to grow globally, could a Ryder Cup-style event create new rivalries, showcase player personalities and add something fresh to the calendar?

What could the teams look like?

A GB&I side could feature the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan alongside many of the sport’s biggest names already based in the UK and Ireland.

Meanwhile, a Rest of the World team could be packed with global talent — including top Chinese stars such as Ding Junhui, Zhao Xintong and Wu Yize, as well as Australia’s Neil Robertson and other international players.

The big talking points: