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Snooker needs a Ryder Cup! Shaun Murphy, John Higgins, Neil Robertson and other stars back a new team format

Snooker
Mon May 04, 2026 · 1h ago

Should snooker introduce a Ryder Cup style event to the calendar?

We spoke to some of the biggest names in the sport — including Shaun Murphy, John Higgins, Mark Williams, Mark Allen, Barry Hawkins, Mark Selby, Kyren Wilson and Neil Robertson — to get their thoughts on whether a Great Britain & Ireland vs Rest of the World team event could work in modern snooker.

WATCH: PLAYERS CALL FOR A RYDER CUP OF SNOOKER

Snooker Needs a Ryder Cup! Stars Back New Team Format

Filmed during the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, we also asked the players if a new team-based format could bring something different to the sport and attract a wider audience.

With snooker continuing to grow globally, could a Ryder Cup-style event create new rivalries, showcase player personalities and add something fresh to the calendar?

What could the teams look like?

A GB&I side could feature the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan alongside many of the sport’s biggest names already based in the UK and Ireland.

Meanwhile, a Rest of the World team could be packed with global talent — including top Chinese stars such as Ding Junhui, Zhao Xintong and Wu Yize, as well as Australia’s Neil Robertson and other international players.

The big talking points:

  • Would GB&I vs The World work in snooker?
  • Which players would make each team?
  • Could it boost interest and TV audiences?
  • And would the top stars commit to the format?

ALSO WATCH: PLAYERS WANT RETURN OF BIG BREAK!

SNOOKER STARS WANT BIG BREAK BACK ON TV!

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