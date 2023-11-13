Sporting Life
Snooker Champion of Champions: Mark Allen tops Group 4 to advance to semi-finals

By Sporting Life
22:44 · MON November 13, 2023

Mark Allen is the first man into the semi-finals of snooker's Champion of Champions after winning Group 4 on Monday.

Allen's bid for a second victory in the prestigious event got off to an inauspicious start as he lost the opening frame to Jimmy White on the black, but thereafter he had little to worry about in Bolton.

After beating White 4-1, Allen took control of his group decider with Ali Carter from the outset, a break of 135 followed soon after by another century in frame three to get him halfway towards his target.

Though Carter stopped the bleeding in frame four and went on to register a 143 break, the highest of the day, Allen was ultimately too good in a 6-2 victory that will see him play the winner of Group 1 when he returns on Friday.

It will be Allen's sixth semi-final in nine appearances in the event, which continues with Group 2 on Tuesday as world champion Luca Brecel takes on Barry Hawkins, with the winner to face Mark Williams or Robert Milkins.

Carter had earlier claimed the scalp of Mark Selby, winning a deciding frame to ensure that Selby's search for a first win in the Champion of Champions will go on. A second for Allen is very much a possibility based on Monday's assured display.

