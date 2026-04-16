Snooker betting tips: World Championship first round preview and best bets

1pt Liam Highfield over 0.5 centuries in the match against Zhao Xintong at 17/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes)

Zhao Xintong vs Liam Highfield

Saturday, 10:00

Sky Bet match odds: Zhao 1/18, Highfield 8/1

As is tradition, defending champion Zhao Xintong opens the show for this year's World Championship against Liam Highfield on Saturday morning.

The bookmakers give Highfield next to no chance, though it was a similar story last year before Lei Peifan stunned then defending champion Kyren Wilson.

The Crucible Curse is very real, but Zhao has been the dominant force in snooker over the last few months and has been handed one of the better draws.

That's not to knock Highfield, a player I've always rated and someone who can score very heavily when on song.

It's worth noting that Highfield managed two centuries in his 10-5 win over Stephen Maguire in qualifying, and I do like the idea of backing him to make OVER 0.5 CENTURIES IN THE MATCH.

One thing we know about Zhao is that he prefers an open game, so Highfield will get chances and his last visit to the Crucible in 2021 saw him make a 138 break in his 10-4 loss to Judd Trump. (Richard Mann)

Mark Allen vs Zhang Anda

Saturday, 10:00

Sky Bet match odds: Allen 4/7, Zhang 11/8

I've already nailed my colours to Zhang Anda's mast in my outright preview here, otherwise the 11/8 available for the Chinese to progress to the last-16 would be appealing.

Zhang was electric in qualifying, knocking in five centuries as he beat Zak Surety 10-3.

Allen on the other hand has openly admitted to a lack of confidence in his game and current form, and I do wonder if Zhang could win the centuries battle, if not the match itself.

His scoring is certainly underrated and were it not for my outright investment, I'd be looking to get with him in some shape or form here. (RM)