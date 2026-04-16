Snooker betting tips: World Championship first round preview and best bets

Our team nominate their best bets from the first round of the World Snooker Championship, with every match previewed here.
Snooker betting tips: World Championship round one
1pt Liam Highfield over 0.5 centuries in the match against Zhao Xintong at 17/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt Antoni Kowalski to beat Mark Williams (+4.5 frames) at 9/10 (Betway, Unibet)
1pt Barry Hawkins to beat Matthew Stevens (-3.5 frames) at 10/11 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
Zhao Xintong vs Liam Highfield
- Saturday, 10:00
- Sky Bet match odds: Zhao 1/18, Highfield 8/1
As is tradition, defending champion Zhao Xintong opens the show for this year's World Championship against Liam Highfield on Saturday morning.
The bookmakers give Highfield next to no chance, though it was a similar story last year before Lei Peifan stunned then defending champion Kyren Wilson.
The Crucible Curse is very real, but Zhao has been the dominant force in snooker over the last few months and has been handed one of the better draws.
That's not to knock Highfield, a player I've always rated and someone who can score very heavily when on song.
It's worth noting that Highfield managed two centuries in his 10-5 win over Stephen Maguire in qualifying, and I do like the idea of backing him to make OVER 0.5 CENTURIES IN THE MATCH.
One thing we know about Zhao is that he prefers an open game, so Highfield will get chances and his last visit to the Crucible in 2021 saw him make a 138 break in his 10-4 loss to Judd Trump. (Richard Mann)
Mark Allen vs Zhang Anda
- Saturday, 10:00
- Sky Bet match odds: Allen 4/7, Zhang 11/8
I've already nailed my colours to Zhang Anda's mast in my outright preview here, otherwise the 11/8 available for the Chinese to progress to the last-16 would be appealing.
Zhang was electric in qualifying, knocking in five centuries as he beat Zak Surety 10-3.
Allen on the other hand has openly admitted to a lack of confidence in his game and current form, and I do wonder if Zhang could win the centuries battle, if not the match itself.
His scoring is certainly underrated and were it not for my outright investment, I'd be looking to get with him in some shape or form here. (RM)
Xiao Guodong vs Zhou Yuelong
- Saturday, 14:30
- Sky Bet match odds: Xiao 4/6, Zhou 6/5
The market looks to have this one about right, with this season's Wuhan Open hero Xiao Guodong a warm favourite over compatriot Zhou Yuelong.
Xiao is the seeded player this year and came within a whisker of reaching the quarter-finals 12 months ago, losing out in a deciding frame to John Higgins.
Zhou is a very handy operator himself in the midst of a good season, form strong enough to dissuade me from getting stuck into Xiao at the odds.
This pair haven't played each other too much in ranking events, but a close tussle could be in the offing.
As such, backing overs on total match frames has to be of interest, with over 16.5 frames (9/10 Betway) and over 17.5 frames (7/4 Betway) catching the eye. (RM)
Mark Williams vs Antoni Kowalski
- Saturday, 14:30
- Sky Bet match odds: Williams 1/8, Kowalski 5/1
A huge moment for Antoni Kowalski, the first Polish player to make it to the televised stages of the World Snooker Championship.
In many ways, drawing three-time world champion Mark Williams will be the dream come true, especially with his tour card now safely secured.
And he should believe he can put it up to Williams, the Welshman having started slowly in Sheffield in the last couple of years.
Williams was a beaten finalist here last year, but he only won his first-round match 10-8, that having been knocked out in round one a year earlier.
The qualifier has already beaten two fine match-players in Joe O'Connor and Jamie Jones this week, so KOWALSKI is fancied to cover the +4.5 FRAME HANDICAP. (RM)
Barry Hawkins vs Matthew Stevens
- Saturday, 19:00
- Sky Bet match odds: Williams 1/4, Hawkins 11/4
Two men who have come close to Crucible glory face off on Saturday night, Matthew Stevens having been a beaten finalist in 2000 and 2005, Hawkins in 2013.
Stevens' career had appeared destined for greatness, though two Triple Crown wins is still good going, and Hawkins would no doubt swap a couple of his five ranking title wins for a big one.
However, Stevens is no longer the force of old, while Hawkins continues to make his mark, reaching the final of last season's UK Championship and getting back to winning ways at the Welsh Open as recently as early March.
Hawkins is the seeded player this year, and expect him to have too many guns for Stevens who didn't set the world alight in qualifying.
In fact, HAWKINS TO COVER THE HANDICAP (-3.5) looks very fair, given Stevens has lost in the first round in his last three visits to the Crucible. (RM)
More snooker content
- Richard Mann's World Championship outright preview
- O'Sullivan faces He first up
- Neal Foulds' top 16 World Championship profiles
- Neil Robertson World Championship exclusive
- Nick Metcalfe on 'brilliant news' for snooker fans
- Neal Foulds' hails Zhao Xintong ahead of title defence
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