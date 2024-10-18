Snooker betting tips: Preview and best bets for the International Championship

With match lengths of best-of-11 from the outset, there’s an air of prestige about the International Championship, which has moved to in Nanjing.

As is often the case, there’s a mix of held over matches and round two proper ties to go at and there are a couple of interest from a betting perspective.

By his own exalted standards, this season hasn’t really got going for JACK LISOWKSI, with just one quarter-final appearance to his name (Championship League aside) not at the required level for one of his ability.

Lisowksi clearly isn’t at his sparkling best of late but his scoring prowess remains and there’s definitely an argument that the layers have overreacted and made his match with Gong Chenzi slightly too close at 1/3 v 12/5.

A teenager himself, Chenzi has an unwanted defeat against a 12-year-old compatriot on his CV when a wildcard in this event a year ago but he ended the campaign on a high, gaining a tour card through the China pathway.

Chenzi has slightly overachieved based on wins against expected given his opponents this season, with a couple of victories over Tom Ford and significant scalps of Si Jiahui and Jackson Page helping his cause.