Snooker betting tips: Match bets for Shanghai Masters

The Shanghai Masters has had a few different guises and places on the calendar since its inception in 2007 and it’s moved again as the 'conventional tournament' curtain raiser to 2024/25.

With regards to outright betting, the format isn’t ideal with local wildcards unconfirmed at the time of writing coupled with the fact that the top eight seeds don’t enter the fray until round two.

Four first-round matches have been priced up, though, and Tom Ford was almost selected to get the better off Si Jiahui.

The reason for his omission was primarily than the early 6/5 has been snapped up, while the fact he withdrew after just one game (losing 3-1 to Barry Pinches) of the Championship League wasn’t an ideal return to action, albeit he wouldn’t be the first player to lose interest in that event.

Instead, the match to focus on is BARRY HAWKINS against Zhou Yuelong, with the Hawk fancied to get the job done before a decider is required in this best-of-11 encounter.

Last season was another very solid campaign for Hawkins, banking another 300k-plus along with ranking win number four.

We are of course dealing with the top echelons of the sport so it would be foolish to think that the 16 seeds won’t all be well prepared for this but the fact that Hawkins was perfectly primed to win the European Masters this time last year is certainly no bad thing.

It can be argued that Yuelong, on the other hand, is struggling to really fulfil his immense early promise.

In this era, wins for almost anyone are hard to come by but just one solitary semi-final appearance last term is a fairly ordinary return and he’s probably no longer viewed as China’s second-best player on the circuit.

A quick glance at the expected wins tally that I produce confirms that Yuelong underperformed in relation to his actual wins in 2023/34 which is in contrast to Hawkins and that perhaps isn’t factored into the prices for this match.

The Championship League wouldn’t be the most robust piece of form but Yuelong was never in contention in what was a pretty soft group last month and while his heavy scoring isn’t in question, I’d make this closer to a 4/7 v 7/4 encounter all things considered.

The 4/6 available is therefore one way to play this but on a frame-by-frame extrapolation, the -1.5 handicap, available at 21/20 in places, is a very viable alternative (it’s 10/11 with me).

Posted at 1840 BST on 13/07/24

