Snooker betting tips: German Masters outright preview and best bets

Shaun Murphy, though, is in Trump’s quarter and given the way he dazzled at the Alexandra Palace, he’s potentially playing with the confidence to win that clash were they to meet at the quarter-final stage.

In truth, I wouldn’t put anyone off the best player in the world at that sort of price this week and he almost made the staking plan.

To be fair to O’Sullivan, he’s given plenty of notice this time and with Ding Junhui also a non-runner, there’s a rather cramped look to the prices behind the 100/03 favourite, Judd Trump, who has won three of the last five renewals of the German Masters.

Pricing up outright markets hasn’t been an easy assignment for compilers with Ronnie O’Sullivan a regular absentee in recent times.

The one player who does look to be overpriced is ALI CARTER, who at 33/1 is the sole selection.

It’s fair to say that Carter isn’t everyone’s cup of tea and in all honesty, his body language and demeanour wasn’t great when putting up meek resistance against Mark Selby in their first-round Masters clash.

What cannot be denied, however, is Carter’s class when on a going day as he demonstrated when landing this trophy in 2023 in what was a one-sided final against Tom Ford.

That was a much weaker renewal with O’Sullivan out along with a litany of the top-16 in the world at the time.

That won’t be the case here with the big guns entering at the event proper but like two years ago, Carter has an opening bye with the dangerous He Guoqiang pulling out on medical grounds.

Either Jack Lisowski or Alexander Ursenbacher awaits and while the betting against the former would probably be very close to 50/50, it’s the sort of opponent I’d be hopeful Carter would get the better of and with Lisowksi a 25/1 chance, we are getting longer odds for a player with one less game to win.

Mark Allen and Barry Hawkins are also housed in the second quarter but on balance, avoiding Trump and Kyren Wilson until the semi-final at the earliest is a fair enough draw for Carter and in a trappy-looking betting heat, he’s my idea of the best value proposition.

Posted at 1805 GMT on 26/01/25

