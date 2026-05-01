Shaun Murphy into World Championship final after dramatic 17-15 win against John Higgins

Shaun Murphy is one win away from a second World Championship after beating John Higgins 17-15 in an epic semi-final tussle.

In a best-of-33 contest, never was either player more than two frames ahead and it looked like fans inside the Crucible would be treated to the decider denouement it deserved. But Higgins missed a delicate black when in command of frame 32 and while Murphy went on to rattle the jaws with the final red, he made no mistake when presented with a second, similar opportunity, left needing to clear the colours to the pink to win. A mid-length yellow proved the final hurdle to clear and that he did, potting the others in regulation fashion to deny Higgins another world final appearance. Twenty-one years to the day since Murphy won his sole World Championship to date as a big-priced qualifier, he now stands on the brink of a step into a higher echelon, that of multiple world champion. In his way will be either Mark Allen or Wu Yize, locked together at 11-11.

THE MAGICIAN IS INTO HIS FIFTH CRUCIBLE FINAL! 💪



An EPIC semi-final with John Higgins ends 17-15 to Shaun Murphy.#WorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/ccEGoy793m — WST (@WeAreWST) May 2, 2026

Magician pulls rabbit out of a hat Murphy had trailed 13-11 heading into Saturday but his advantage was wiped out very quickly by a free-flowing Murphy, who registered breaks of 132 and 127 to level the match. Higgins responded tenaciously, restoring his advantage by taking the next two, but Murphy added another century followed by a frame-winning 78 to tie things up once more and turn best-of-33 into best-of-three. Murphy dominated frame 31 to lead for the first time since the end of frame 17 and though Higgins will be left to rue the black which always looked too high, he was full of praise for the way Murphy took his chances towards the end of the match. "I'm just disappointed the way I missed the final black, I didn't play it positively," Higgins told TNT Sports. "I was just trying to steer it in, that's no way to play a snooker shot. "I thought Shaun was absolutely fantastic throughout the final session. Throughout the whole game he hit the ball like a dream. He came out today and hit me with two centuries, he was just too strong at the end so every credit to him. "It was great to be back out there. It was a really, really good match. He really went for it and potted everything, so every credit to him. He was amazing at the end."

SUPERB FINISH TO A SUPERB MATCH!



Shaun Murphy and John Higgins played out a Crucible Classic! #WorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/2cVRogSvZU — WST (@WeAreWST) May 2, 2026