Shaun Murphy cruises into World Championship quarter-finals with Xiao Guodong rout

Murphy had one foot in the last eight after dominating the opening session and winning it 6-2, and Xiao was unable to offer any resistance when the match resumed on Friday.

In fact, the last-16 tie turned into one-way traffic as Murphy, champion in 2005, signed off with three centuries in the final four frames.

Murphy must wait to see whether he plays Zhao Xintong or Ding Junhui next, with the Chinese duo currently all square at 4-4.

A buoyant Murphy told World Snooker Tour afterwards: "It's the dream, to play like that, especially here where it matters most.

"All the events are big, but this one is massive.

"Xiao is a very classy player and I knew I would have to be on it from the start.

"In the back of my mind today I knew I could win it in this session and that helps because I can have more time at home.

"In my snooker room I can choose whether I want to practise for an hour or ten hours a day and I'll also be watching Ding and Zhao battle it out.

"I was handed a lifeline when I beat Fan and I don't want to waste it. I know that my opportunities here won't come forever and when they do arrive I have to snatch them."

Things were much more competitive between Mark Williams and Barry Hawkins who finished the first session of their clash locked together at 4-4, while the match between Mark Allen and Kyren Wilson is brewing beautifully, with the former leading 9-7.