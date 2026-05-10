Ronnie O'Sullivan beat Joe Perry 10-4 to win the World Seniors Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield.
The tournament was given a boost this year when a number of big names who are still relevant on the main tour decided to take in the seniors event running straight after the conclusion of the World Championship.
One of those names was the biggest of all, Ronnie O'Sullivan, and the seven-time world champion is now a Seniors champion having proved much too strong for former ranking title winner Perry.
It was relatively plain sailing for the Rocket who made five centuries in the match, including two to open the show, though Perry did rally to close to only 5-4 behind at one stage.
However, O'Sullivan pulled away in the evening session to notch another landmark on an already peerless CV.