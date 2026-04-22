Ronnie O'Sullivan set up a mouthwatering last-16 World Championship clash with John Higgins by defeating He Guoqiang 10-2 at the Crucible.

Resuming with a commanding 7-2 overnight lead, O'Sullivan wasted little time in putting the match to bed, beginning with a run of 62 and then treating his legion of fans to two centuries to finish the job. Up next is old rival Higgins, another hailing from the famed Class of 92 and himself in the midst of a strong campaign that has included reaching the finals of the Masters and Players Championship. A rivalry that goes back over three decades, including in the World Championship final of 2001, will now be reignited on Saturday night after Higgins got the better of Ali Carter in round one.

A century moves Ronnie O'Sullivan one frame away from victory at the Crucible! 💯 pic.twitter.com/r0ALNVapGJ — TNT Sports (@tntsports) April 22, 2026

O'Sullivan told BBC Sport: "It's still rusty Ron. "I think the tip is more important than the cue to be honest. That's why I brought two cues. "I have been saving this all year because it had a bit of life in it and I thought if I come here and my main cue is no good then I'd rather have a cue I like with a good tip on because I can get used to anything pretty quickly. "The tip wasn't good yesterday. I did a good job considering. "A bit of a roll of the dice, a gamble. I was a bit nervous because I thought I could look a bit silly, but you have to back yourself. "I make some crazy decisions in everyone else's eyes, but they make complete sense to me and it's seemed to work over the years, so I tend to listen to my own advice. O'Sullivan relishing Higgins clash

Ronnie O'Sullivan at the Crucible