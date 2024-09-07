The seven-time world champion, who has won more Triple Crowns (23) and ranking titles (41) than anyone in snooker history, was unhappy with his performances at the lucrative Saudi Arabia Masters before eventually crashing out to Si Jiahui in the quarter-finals.

Despite winning two of those Crucible crowns in the last four years and landing his eighth UK Championship and eighth Masters during the previous campaign, the Rocket fears that age could finally have caught up to him.

The 48-year-old said: "I just have to accept it’s finished for me really. I’ve been on a steady decline for five years and it’s just getting worse and worse.

“I’ve got to try and hang on and slow the inevitable decline that happens to all sports people.