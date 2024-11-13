Sporting Life
Mark Williams will be defending champion at the British Open
Mark Williams

Mark Williams ends Kyren Wilson hoodoo to reach Champions of Champions last four

By Sporting Life
Snooker
Wed November 13, 2024 · 1h ago

Mark Williams booked his place in the semi-finals of the Champions of Champions in Bolton with a thrilling 6-5 win over Kyren Wilson – his first career win against the reigning world title holder.

Both players recorded two century breaks in the showdown, trading frames until Williams took a 5-3 lead courtesy of a 140 in the seventh frame before edging the next.

Wilson took the must-win next two, which included a break of 123, to set up a tense decider.

Williams, who beat women’s world champion Bai Yulu 4-1 earlier in the day, made a match-winning 43 after Wilson missed a difficult black and the world champion conceded when he missed his first attempt on the final red.

The world champion had earlier dispatched Belgium’s Luca Brecel 4-1.

Williams told World Snooker Tour afterwards: "I’ve been hitting it quite well when I’ve been having a knock with my coach Lee Walker.

"I can’t really be hitting it much better when I’m practising.

"It doesn’t come out so much on the match table, but a bit of it came out there.

“I played well there and beat him 6-5. He’s one of the best players.

"I lost 10-9 on the black to Judd Trump in Saudi. I’m pushing these top players close.

"I don’t know how I am, but lets see how long it can continue."

