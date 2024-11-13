Mark Williams ends Kyren Wilson hoodoo to reach Champions of Champions last four

Both players recorded two century breaks in the showdown, trading frames until Williams took a 5-3 lead courtesy of a 140 in the seventh frame before edging the next.

Wilson took the must-win next two, which included a break of 123, to set up a tense decider.

Williams, who beat women’s world champion Bai Yulu 4-1 earlier in the day, made a match-winning 43 after Wilson missed a difficult black and the world champion conceded when he missed his first attempt on the final red.

The world champion had earlier dispatched Belgium’s Luca Brecel 4-1.