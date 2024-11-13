Mark Williams ends Kyren Wilson hoodoo to reach Champions of Champions last four

Mark Williams booked his place in the semi-finals of the Champions of Champions in Bolton with a thrilling 6-5 win over Kyren Wilson – his first career win against the reigning world title holder.
Both players recorded two century breaks in the showdown, trading frames until Williams took a 5-3 lead courtesy of a 140 in the seventh frame before edging the next.
Wilson took the must-win next two, which included a break of 123, to set up a tense decider.
Williams, who beat women’s world champion Bai Yulu 4-1 earlier in the day, made a match-winning 43 after Wilson missed a difficult black and the world champion conceded when he missed his first attempt on the final red.
The world champion had earlier dispatched Belgium’s Luca Brecel 4-1.
Williams told World Snooker Tour afterwards: "I’ve been hitting it quite well when I’ve been having a knock with my coach Lee Walker.
"I can’t really be hitting it much better when I’m practising.
"It doesn’t come out so much on the match table, but a bit of it came out there.
“I played well there and beat him 6-5. He’s one of the best players.
"I lost 10-9 on the black to Judd Trump in Saudi. I’m pushing these top players close.
"I don’t know how I am, but lets see how long it can continue."