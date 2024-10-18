Sporting Life
Ronnie O'Sullivan
Ronnie O'Sullivan

Hong Kong to host World Grand Prix in 2025

By Sporting Life
10:48 · FRI October 18, 2024

Hong Kong will stage its first snooker ranking event for 35 years after being confirmed as hosts of next year’s World Grand Prix.

The brand new, 4,000-capacity Kai Tak Sports Park will stage the tournament from March 4 to 9, boosted by an increased total prize fund of £700,000.

Hong Kong held the invitational Hong Kong Masters in 2022, when Ronnie O’Sullivan defeated home favourite Marco Fu in the final in front of a record snooker crowd of over 9,000.

In the only previous ranking tournament held in the country, Mike Hallett beat Dene O’Kane 9-8 to win the Hong Kong Open title in 1989.

The World Grand Prix has been staged in the UK since its inception in 2015, with O’Sullivan defeating Judd Trump to win the 2024 tournament in Leicester.

