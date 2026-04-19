Drinking session inspires Mark Allen to Crucible comeback over Zhang Anda at the World Championship

Making his 20th consecutive appearance at the Crucible, Allen extended his impressive first-round record, winning his opener for the sixth year in a row.

Despite never reaching a final in Sheffield, the Northern Irishman will be aiming to go deeper than ever this year.

Allen found himself 5-3 down after a difficult opening session on Saturday morning, and by his own admission, he was fortunate not to be further behind.

Zhang, who had lost in the first round on all five of his previous Crucible appearances, looked sharp early on. He compiled breaks of 129 and 109, alongside contributions of 75, 58 and 72, while Allen failed to register a single half-century in the session.

The match began to turn after a lengthy opening frame in the second session on Sunday morning.

Allen rediscovered his rhythm and produced back-to-back centuries of 140 and 109 to level the contest at 6-6, having trailed 6-4.

From there, the momentum was firmly with Allen. What had been a tense, scrappy affair quickly became one-sided, as he stormed through the final four frames. A further century break of 129 and a composed 81 sealed an emphatic 10-6 victory.