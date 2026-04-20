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Ding Junhui will face compatriot Zhao Xintong in the last 16
Ding Junhui will face compatriot Zhao Xintong in the last 16

Ding Junhui beats David Gilbert 10-5 to set up World Championship clash with Zhao Xintong

By Sporting Life
Snooker
Mon April 20, 2026 · 6 min ago

Ding Junhui set up a mouthwatering last-16 clash with defending champion Zhao Xintong at the World Championship, comfortably beating David Gilbert 10-5 in round one.

Having led 7-2 overnight, Ding made no mistake on Monday morning, withstanding a brief rally from Gilbert who at one stage reduced his arrears to 8-5, before finishing the job with a typically pinpoint run of 61 in frame 15.

Ding told World Snooker Tour afterwards: "In the end, it doesn't really matter who wins (against Zhao).

"Let's see if at this year's World Championship we can have a situation like at the World Grand Prix Hong Kong, where it came down to only Chinese players in the semi-finals.

"That way, no matter who wins, the title still goes to a Chinese player.

"Achieving good results can help bring more recognition to snooker in China and attract more people to follow and learn the sport.

"I think it's even more important to help raise the overall competitive level of Chinese snooker."

Meanwhile, Stan Moody announced himself on the big stage by taking a 6-3 lead over former champion Kyren Wilson.

Moody, making his debut at the Crucible this year, belied his inexperience by racing out of the blocks, taking out the first three frames and then later adding two centuries.

Wilson handed himself a lifeline by winning the final frame of the morning, but still has a mountain to climb ahead of this evening's concluding session.

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