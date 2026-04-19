Crucible champion Zhao Xintong beats Liam Highfield 10-7 in first round of World Championship

The pre-tournament favourite, bidding to overcome the famed Crucible Curse, was given a real scare by Highfield, but proved his class in the evening to win with relative comfort in the end.

Not that he felt it, telling WST: "I didn't play that well, there was big pressure.

"It's not like before, it was very different. The Crucible is very interesting like that. I'm really happy to win. I tried to control myself but I missed some easy balls. Tonight I felt better but it's tough because it's my first time as defending champion.

"The 11th frame was important, when I won that to go 6-5 ahead it gave me confidence that I could finish the game. The first round is very difficult, it's hard to enjoy. I was very proud this morning when I was introduced, I wanted to stay in the tournament and not lose today."

Highfield said: "I kept him at bay in the first session but tonight there were two or three frames I could have won, I just missed chances. The 11th frame hurt me, after that Zhao played well. I was trying to make sure I got on the next red and I took my eye off the yellow."

That 11th frame had seen Highfield look set to take the lead in the match only to miss a regulation yellow, after which Zhao mopped up impressively and then took a stranglehold on the game by powering 8-5 clear.

Highfield recovered to 9-7 but Zhao's third century of the match sealed his passage through to the second round.

Also on Saturday, Barry Hawkins took command with a 7-2 lead over Matthew Stevens, and Mark Williams is 6-3 ahead over Polish debutant Antoni Kowalski.

Zhang Anda leads Mark Allen 5-3 after their tense opening session had to end early, while Xiao Guodong leads Zhou Yuelong 5-4. All four matches conclude on Sunday.