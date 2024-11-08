Snooker’s silly season on the scheduling front is in full swing, with a one-day turnaround from the International Championship to the Champion of Champions, which overlaps with UK Championship Qualification next week presenting a headache for spectators, punters and odds compilers alike.

Not knowing the full 16 participants for Bolton at the time of writing makes a betting preview nigh-on impossible but at this point, assessing the form of four confirmed runners makes a bit of sense. The expected wins number is a calculation as to what a 'par' performance would be given the opponents faced so far. The greater the positive number, the better the player has achieved relative to pre-match expectation and the same goes on the minus front for underperformance. Judd Trump Played 41 Won 35 Lost 6

Expected Wins 31.92

Performance +3.08%

Judd Trump

Following a meek 2023 World Championship display in which he fell at the first hurdle to Anthony McGill, it’s been a sustained period of excellence from Judd Trump. O’Sullivan’s brilliance last term overshadowed a touch just how good Trump was in 2023/24, with five ranking wins in this modern era a superb return. Okay, he didn’t land a Triple Crown event but he performed at a consistently top-tier level for a long period and this term has started in very similar fashion. Trump already has a couple of wins under his belt, namely the inaugural Saudi Arabia Masters and Shanghai Masters and only an inspired Kyren Wilson halted the Trump barrage in two other ranking finals. His wins to matches record is nothing short of phenomenal this season and to put it into context, given his schedule and relative ability compared to his opponent and match length, Trump could be expected to be sitting on a win rate of 78%. The fact he’s operating at 85.4% is a feat that cannot be underestimated and while there’s always a temptation to judge the game’s elite on Triple Crown titles, Trump is demonstrably playing at a level very few in the game have managed. Ronnie O'Sullivan Played 16 Won 11 Lost 5

Expected Wins 12.41

Performance -1.42% Any doubts over O’Sullivan’s status at the very top of the tree going into 2022/23 were firmly expunged last season, five titles, including the first two majors, a terrific return by anybody’s standards. A reduced schedule in recent times is his prerogative and it’s fine when the results are coming elsewhere. That hasn’t really been the case this season so far, though, and an ambassadorial role with Saudi Arabia coupled with a move to the Far East suggests that O’Sullivan’s loyalties are divided. It’s a relatively small sample of matches at play here, but a negative expected to actual wins record so far this term (mainly due to a brace of defeats against He Guoqiang) confirms that he’ll start this event as second favourite rather than his traditional perch at the head of the betting.

Xiao Guodong Played 26 Won 20 Lost 6

Expected Wins 13.48

Performance +6.52% This time last year, Zhang Anda elevated his game from solid pro to a top-eight performer, gaining a breakthrough ranking win in the International Championship in what was an enormous purple patch in his career. Taking over the mantle this season so far is Xiao Guodong, who to be frank, looked another fairly exposed performer for a long time but has seemingly improved out of all recognition in recent months. Aged 35, this run of form isn’t easy to fathom, albeit Guodong has long had a reputation as a tremendous long potter and break builder when on a going day. Guodong beat Kyren Wilson, Barry Hawkins and Shaun Murphy en route to Wuhan Open glory and he backed it up in this week’s International Championship, losing a final-frame decider to Chris Wakelin at the semi-final stage. That disappointment aside, the above numbers indicate a huge over-performance and with that in mind, Guodong can approach his opening tie with O’Sullivan in more buoyant fashion than would have been the case a year ago. Luca Brecel Played 12 Won 5 Lost 7

Expected Wins 7.74

Performance -2.74%

Luca Brecel