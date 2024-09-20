British Open snooker: Three players to note in Cheltenham

With a random draw for each round at this week’s British Open, Richard Mann highlights three names to keep an eye on in Cheltenham.

Mark Williams Mark Williams is a remarkable snooker player who even at the age of 49, remains one of the biggest hitters in the sport. We saw yet more evidence of that only a couple of weeks ago, Williams pushing snooker’s current number one player all the way in the final of the Saudi Arabia Masters before Judd Trump produced a clearance for the ages in the deciding frame. In first and 62 points to the good, Williams was a pot or so away from victory, but a missed red to the corner pocket ultimately cost the Welshman £300,000. What that excellent run did confirm yet again was that Williams should remain in the top echelon of the game for a good while yet, and victory at this tournament last year was another firm reminder of that.

Mark Williams with the Tour Championship trophy

Williams beat Mark Selby in the final 12 months ago to register his second triumph at this event in the last three years, and third British Open title in all. Snooker can often be a horses for courses sport, so another deep run from the Welshman at an event he dearly loves would not surprise. Mark Allen It might be a stretch to suggest Mark Allen is one of snooker's sleeping giants, but it certainly feels as if he might be about to burst back into the big time. Allen began the new campaign as world number one, only for Judd Trump to quickly wrestle back his crown with two tournament wins already, and the former hasn't really had much too cheer about so far. Nevertheless, at the end of a stellar season that saw him claim three big titles last term, it's easily forgotten that he began in equally sluggish fashion. In fact, Allen crashed out of the International Championship at the last-32 stage in early November, before turning out a week later and winning the Champions of Champions in terrific style, thrashing Judd Trump 10-3 in the final.

Could Mark Allen be about to find his best form?

On the face of it, it might not appear that the Northern Irishman is nearing a return to his very best, but I thought there were positive signs at the English Open in Brentwood last week. Allen beat the very capable Lyu Haotian and John Higgins there, the latter 4-3 in another high-quality match played between the pair, and perhaps was still short of a gallop when losing in the quarter-finals the following day. He'll keep getting sharper as the season gets into full swing, and though Gary Wilson is a tough first match in Cheltenham, it's the type of test Allen will relish. Allen leads the head-to-head 5-3, so will start as warm favourite, and this sleeping giant could take some stoping this week if getting on a roll. Let's not forget, Allen was runner-up in this event in 2022. Si Jiahui Si Jiahui confirmed his arrival on the big stage at the 2023 World Championship, a memorable run to the last four only ended when Luca Brecel produced a sensational display in the final session of their classic match. Si looks to have all the tools to go right to the very top, and though last season saw plenty of lows, he again showcased his quality when reaching the final of the German Masters.

Si Jiahui