Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports
Golf
Snooker
Darts
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing / MMA
Other Sports
John Higgins will defend the title he won when the event was last played in 2004
John Higgins will defend the title he won when the event was last played in 2004

British Open added to World Snooker Tour schedule for first time since 2004

By Sporting Life
11:36 · TUE May 18, 2021

Snooker chiefs have announced the restoration of the British Open to next season’s schedule after a 17-year absence from the tour.

The tournament, which originally ran from 1985 to 2004, will take place from August 16-22 at a venue still to be confirmed.

Stephen Hendry and John Higgins share a record four titles apiece, with the latter winning it the last time it was staged at the Brighton Centre.

World Snooker Tour chairman Steve Dawson said: “We are delighted to bring back the British Open which has a fantastic history and has been won by many of the greats.”

The first final in 1985 sparked controversy when winner Silvino Francisco was fined for claiming his vanquished opponent Kirk Stevens had played whilst “high as a kite” on drugs.

Francisco was also stripped of ranking points, but his punishment was rescinded after Stevens subsequently went public to confirm what the tabloids called his “cocaine shame”.

Like what you've read?

Most Read

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content