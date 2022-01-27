* The maximum a team can earn from a single match is five points - four points for the win, and one for scoring four tries or more in the process. In defeat, a country could earn up to two points - one for losing by seven points or less, another for scoring four tries.

Table to appear here once tournament begins

Six Nations Championship history

The competition has been known as the Six Nations since 2000, when Italy were added to the competition.

Previous to this, the Tournament was known as the Five Nations, with England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland and France competing between 1940 and 1999.

The original competition actually began in 1883 as the Home Nations, with England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland involved.

Here we look back at all the various trophy winners from previous Six Nations campaigns while we also go through each country's titles overall, including the Five Nations era.