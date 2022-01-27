Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
The 2021 Six Nations begins on Saturday February 6
The 2022 Six Nations begins on Saturday February 5

Six Nations 2022: Fixtures, results & table; referees; betting odds & live TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
17:02 · THU January 27, 2022

Our 2022 Six Nations includes fixtures, results, match and referee details, a full TV schedule, betting odds and competition history.

Six Nations 2022 fixtures, TV Schedule & results

Round one

Saturday February 5

  • Ireland v Wales – Aviva Stadium; 1415 GMT; ITV1; Ref - Jaco Peyper
  • Scotland v England – Murrayfield; 1645 GMT; BBC One; Ref - Ben O’Keeffe

Sunday February 6

  • France v Italy – Stade de France; 1500 GMT; ITV1; Ref - Mike Adamson

Round two

Saturday February 12

  • Wales v Scotland – Principality Stadium; 1415 GMT; BBC One; Ref - Nic Berry
  • France v Ireland – Stade de France; 1645 GMT; ITV1; Ref - Angus Gardner

Sunday February 13

  • Italy v England – Stadio Olimpico; 1500 GMT; ITV1; Ref - Damon Murphy

Round three

Saturday February 26

  • Scotland v France – Murrayfield; 1415 GMT; BBC One; Ref - Karl Dickson
  • England v Wales – Twickenham; 1645 GMT; ITV1; Ref - Mike Adamson

Sunday February 27

  • Ireland v Italy – Aviva Stadium; 1500 GMT; ITV1; Ref - Nika Amashukeli

Round four

Friday March 11

  • Wales v France – Principality Stadium; 2000 GMT; BBC One; Ref - Matthew Carley

Saturday March 12

  • Italy v Scotland – Stadio Olimpico; 1415 GMT; ITV1; Ref - Luke Pearce
  • England v Ireland – Twickenham, 1645 GMT; ITV1; Ref - Mathieu Raynal

Round five

Saturday March 19

  • Wales v Italy – Principality Stadium; 1415GMT; BBC One; Ref - Andrew Brace
  • Ireland v Scotland – Aviva Stadium; 1645; ITV1; Ref - Wayne Barnes
  • France v England – Stade de France, 2000 GMT; ITV1; Ref - Jaco Peyper

Six Nations table

Table to appear here once tournament begins

Scoring system

  • Win: 4 points
  • Draw: 2 points
  • Loss by more than 7 points: 0 points
  • Loss by 7 points or less: 1 bonus point
  • Grand Slam: 1 bonus point
  • Score four tries or more in a match (regardless of result): 1 bonus point.

* The maximum a team can earn from a single match is five points - four points for the win, and one for scoring four tries or more in the process. In defeat, a country could earn up to two points - one for losing by seven points or less, another for scoring four tries.

Six Nations pre-tournament odds

To win Six Nations

  • France 6/4 (Grand Slam winners 10/3)
  • England 5/2 (11/2)
  • Ireland 3/1 (8/1)
  • Wales 7/1 (33/1)
  • Scotland 11/1 (33/1)
  • Italy 1000/1 (1000/1)
  • (No Grand Slam winner 8/11)

Triple Crown winner

  • No Triple crown 13/8
  • England 7/4
  • Ireland 9/4
  • Wales 18/1
  • Scotland 20/1

To finish bottom

  • Italy 1/200
  • Scotland 16/1
  • Wales 20/1
  • Ireland 50/1
  • England 150/1
  • France 250/1

Click here for all Sky Bet Six Nations markets

Odds via Sky Bet, correct at 1600 GMT on 27/01/2022

Six Nations Championship history

Wales are the defending Six Nations champions
Wales are the defending Six Nations champions

The competition has been known as the Six Nations since 2000, when Italy were added to the competition.

Previous to this, the Tournament was known as the Five Nations, with England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland and France competing between 1940 and 1999.

The original competition actually began in 1883 as the Home Nations, with England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland involved.

Here we look back at all the various trophy winners from previous Six Nations campaigns while we also go through each country's titles overall, including the Five Nations era.

Six Nations Championship in numbers

  • 29 – England won their 29th title across the Home Nations, Five Nations and Six Nations Championships in the 2020 delayed edition, two more than any other team.
  • 13 – England also have the most grand slams, one more than Wales.
  • 69 – Italy captain Sergio Parisse retired with a record number of appearances, four clear of second-placed Brian O’Driscoll.
  • 557 – former Ireland fly-half Ronan O’Gara has scored more points in the competition than any other player.
  • 26 – O’Driscoll’s career try tally remains a record. Wales wing George North goes into this year’s tournament six behind.
  • 8 – the record for tries by a player in one tournament, set in the Five Nations by England’s Cyril Lowe in 1914 and matched by Scotland’s Ian Smith in 1925. Ireland wing Jacob Stockdale holds the record for the Six Nations era with seven in 2018.
  • 16 – Italy have finished with the wooden spoon in 16 of the 22 Six Nations campaigns to date, with four for Scotland and one each for Wales and France.

Six Nations past winners & trophies

The Grand Slam is awarded if any nation can win all their matches. The Triple Crown is awarded if either England, Wales, Ireland or Scotland can beat all the other Home Nations.

The Calcutta Cup is awarded for the winner between Scotland and England, the Millennium Trophy for England v Ireland, the Centenary Quaich for Ireland v Scotland, the Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy for France v Italy (since 2007) and the Auld Alliance Trophy (since 2018) for France v Scotland.

Finally, the illustrious Wooden Spoon is for the team that props up the table.

2021

  • Six Nations Champions: Wales
  • Grand Slam: None
  • Triple Crown: Wales
  • Calcutta Cup: Scotland
  • Millennium Trophy: Ireland
  • Centenary Quaich: Ireland
  • Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: France
  • Auld Alliance Trophy: Scotland
  • Wooden Spoon: Italy

2020

  • Six Nations Champions: England
  • Grand Slam: None
  • Triple Crown: England
  • Calcutta Cup: England
  • Millennium Trophy: England
  • Centenary Quaich: Ireland
  • Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: France
  • Auld Alliance Trophy: Scotland
  • Wooden Spoon: Italy

2019

  • Six Nations Champions: Wales
  • Grand Slam: Wales
  • Triple Crown: Wales
  • Calcutta Cup: England/Scotland - shared due to draw
  • Millennium Trophy: England
  • Centenary Quaich: Ireland
  • Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: France
  • Auld Alliance Trophy: France
  • Wooden Spoon: Italy

2018

  • Six Nations Champions: Ireland
  • Grand Slam: Ireland
  • Triple Crown: Ireland
  • Calcutta Cup: Scotland
  • Millennium Trophy: Ireland
  • Centenary Quaich: Ireland
  • Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: France
  • Auld Alliance Trophy: Scotland
  • Wooden Spoon: Italy

2017

  • Six Nations Champions: England
  • Grand Slam: No
  • Triple Crown: No
  • Calcutta Cup: England
  • Millennium Trophy: Ireland
  • Centenary Quaich: Scotland
  • Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: France
  • Wooden Spoon: Italy

2016

  • Six Nations Champions: England
  • Grand Slam: England
  • Triple Crown: England
  • Calcutta Cup: England
  • Millennium Trophy: England
  • Centenary Quaich: Ireland
  • Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: France
  • Wooden Spoon: Italy

2015

  • Six Nations Champions: Ireland
  • Grand Slam: No
  • Triple Crown: No
  • Calcutta Cup: England
  • Millennium Trophy: Ireland
  • Centenary Quaich: Ireland
  • Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: France
  • Wooden Spoon: Scotland

2014

  • Six Nations Champions: Ireland
  • Grand Slam: No
  • Triple Crown: England
  • Calcutta Cup: England
  • Millennium Trophy: England
  • Centenary Quaich: Ireland
  • Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: France
  • Wooden Spoon: Italy

2013

  • Six Nations Champions: Wales
  • Grand Slam: No
  • Triple Crown: No
  • Calcutta Cup: England
  • Millennium Trophy: England
  • Centenary Quaich: Scotland
  • Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: Italy
  • Wooden Spoon: France

2012

  • Six Nations Champions: Wales
  • Grand Slam: Wales
  • Triple Crown: Wales
  • Calcutta Cup: England
  • Millennium Trophy: England
  • Centenary Quaich: Ireland
  • Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: France
  • Wooden Spoon: Scotland

2011

  • Six Nations Champions: England
  • Grand Slam: No
  • Triple Crown: No
  • Calcutta Cup: England
  • Millennium Trophy: Ireland
  • Centenary Quaich: Ireland
  • Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: Italy
  • Wooden Spoon: Italy

2010

  • Six Nations Champions: France
  • Grand Slam: France
  • Triple Crown: No
  • Calcutta Cup: Shared
  • Millennium Trophy: Ireland
  • Centenary Quaich: Scotland
  • Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: France
  • Wooden Spoon: Italy

2009

  • Six Nations Champions: Ireland
  • Grand Slam: Ireland
  • Triple Crown: Ireland
  • Calcutta Cup: England
  • Millennium Trophy: Ireland
  • Centenary Quaich: Ireland
  • Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: France
  • Wooden Spoon: Italy

2008

  • Six Nations Champions: Wales
  • Grand Slam: Wales
  • Triple Crown: Wales
  • Calcutta Cup: Scotland
  • Millennium Trophy: England
  • Centenary Quaich: Ireland
  • Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: France
  • Wooden Spoon: Italy

2007

  • Six Nations Champions: France
  • Grand Slam: No
  • Triple Crown: Ireland
  • Calcutta Cup: England
  • Millennium Trophy: Ireland
  • Centenary Quaich: Ireland
  • Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: France
  • Wooden Spoon: Scotland

2006

  • Six Nations Champions: France
  • Grand Slam: No
  • Triple Crown: Ireland
  • Calcutta Cup: Scotland
  • Millennium Trophy: Ireland
  • Centenary Quaich: Ireland
  • Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: Not contested
  • Wooden Spoon: Italy

2005

  • Six Nations Champions: Wales
  • Grand Slam: Wales
  • Triple Crown: Wales
  • Calcutta Cup: England
  • Millennium Trophy: Ireland
  • Centenary Quaich: Ireland
  • Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: Not contested
  • Wooden Spoon: Italy

2004

  • Six Nations Champions: France
  • Grand Slam: France
  • Triple Crown: Ireland
  • Calcutta Cup: England
  • Millennium Trophy: Ireland
  • Centenary Quaich: Ireland
  • Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: Not contested
  • Wooden Spoon: Scotland

2003

  • Six Nations Champions: England
  • Grand Slam: England
  • Triple Crown: England
  • Calcutta Cup: England
  • Millennium Trophy: England
  • Centenary Quaich: Ireland
  • Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: Not contested
  • Wooden Spoon: Wales

2002

  • Six Nations Champions: France
  • Grand Slam: France
  • Triple Crown: England
  • Calcutta Cup: England
  • Millennium Trophy: England
  • Centenary Quaich: Ireland
  • Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: Not contested
  • Wooden Spoon: Italy

2001

  • Six Nations Champions: England
  • Grand Slam: No
  • Triple Crown: No
  • Calcutta Cup: England
  • Millennium Trophy: Ireland
  • Centenary Quaich: Scotland
  • Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: Not contested
  • Wooden Spoon: Italy

2000

  • Six Nations Champions: England
  • Grand Slam: No
  • Triple Crown: No
  • Calcutta Cup: Scotland
  • Millennium Trophy: England
  • Centenary Quaich: Ireland
  • Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy: Not contested
  • Wooden Spoon: Italy

Six Nations team-by-team honours

Overall records since Five Nations began in 1910
Six Nations began in 2000
Shared Five Nations titles in brackets

ENGLAND

  • Six Nations Titles: 7
  • Six Nations Grand Slams: 2
  • Six Nations Triple Crowns: 5
  • Six Nations Wooden Spoons: 0
  • Five Nations Titles: 17 (6)
  • Five Nations Grand Slams: 11
  • Five Nations Triple Crowns: 16
  • Five Nations Wooden Spoons: 14

FRANCE

  • Six Nations Titles: 5
  • Six Nations Grand Slams: 3
  • Six Nations Triple Crowns: N/A
  • Six Nations Wooden Spoons: 1
  • Five Nations Titles: 12 (8)
  • Five Nations Grand Slams: 6
  • Five Nations Triple Crowns: N/A
  • Five Nations Wooden Spoons: 9

IRELAND

  • Six Nations Titles: 4
  • Six Nations Grand Slams: 2
  • Six Nations Triple Crowns: 5
  • Six Nations Wooden Spoons: 0
  • Five Nations Titles: 6 (5)
  • Five Nations Grand Slams: 1
  • Five Nations Triple Crowns: 4
  • Five Nations Wooden Spoons: 15

ITALY

  • Six Nations Titles: 0
  • Six Nations Grand Slams: 0
  • Six Nations Triple Crowns: N/A
  • Six Nations Wooden Spoons: 16
  • Five Nations Titles: N/A
  • Five Nations Grand Slams: N/A
  • Five Nations Triple Crowns: N/A
  • Five Nations Wooden Spoons: N/A

SCOTLAND

  • Six Nations Titles: 0
  • Six Nations Grand Slams: 0
  • Six Nations Triple Crowns: 0
  • Six Nations Wooden Spoons: 4
  • Five Nations Titles: 5 (6)
  • Five Nations Grand Slams: 3
  • Five Nations Triple Crowns: 3
  • Five Nations Wooden Spoons: 15

WALES

  • Six Nations Titles: 6
  • Six Nations Grand Slams: 4
  • Six Nations Triple Crowns: 5
  • Six Nations Wooden Spoons: 1
  • Five Nations Titles: 15 (8)
  • Five Nations Grand Slams: 6
  • Five Nations Triple Crowns: 11
  • Five Nations Wooden Spoons: 6

Five Nations winners

  • 1940-46 Not held due to World War II
  • 1947 England & Wales
  • 1948 Ireland
  • 1949 Ireland
  • 1950 Wales
  • 1951 Ireland
  • 1952 Wales
  • 1953 England
  • 1954 England, France & Wales
  • 1955 France & Wales
  • 1956 Wales
  • 1957 England
  • 1958 England
  • 1959 France
  • 1960 England & France
  • 1961 France
  • 1962 France
  • 1963 England
  • 1964 Scotland & Wales
  • 1965 Wales
  • 1966 Wales
  • 1967 France
  • 1968 France
  • 1969 Wales
  • 1970 France & Wales
  • 1971 Wales
  • 1972 Not Completed
  • 1973 England, France, Ireland, Scotland & Wales
  • 1974 Ireland
  • 1975 Wales
  • 1976 Wales
  • 1977 France
  • 1978 Wales
  • 1979 Wales
  • 1980 England
  • 1981 France
  • 1982 Ireland
  • 1983 France & Ireland
  • 1984 Scotland
  • 1985 Ireland
  • 1986 France & Scotland
  • 1987 France
  • 1988 France & Wales
  • 1989 France
  • 1990 Scotland
  • 1991 England
  • 1992 England
  • 1993 France
  • 1994 Wales
  • 1995 England
  • 1996 England
  • 1997 France
  • 1998 France
  • 1999 Scotland
Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content