Our 2022 Six Nations includes fixtures, results, match and referee details, a full TV schedule, betting odds and competition history.
Six Nations 2022 fixtures, TV Schedule & results
Round one
Saturday February 5
- Ireland v Wales – Aviva Stadium; 1415 GMT; ITV1; Ref - Jaco Peyper
- Scotland v England – Murrayfield; 1645 GMT; BBC One; Ref - Ben O’Keeffe
Sunday February 6
- France v Italy – Stade de France; 1500 GMT; ITV1; Ref - Mike Adamson
Round two
Saturday February 12
- Wales v Scotland – Principality Stadium; 1415 GMT; BBC One; Ref - Nic Berry
- France v Ireland – Stade de France; 1645 GMT; ITV1; Ref - Angus Gardner
Sunday February 13
- Italy v England – Stadio Olimpico; 1500 GMT; ITV1; Ref - Damon Murphy
Round three
Saturday February 26
- Scotland v France – Murrayfield; 1415 GMT; BBC One; Ref - Karl Dickson
- England v Wales – Twickenham; 1645 GMT; ITV1; Ref - Mike Adamson
Sunday February 27
- Ireland v Italy – Aviva Stadium; 1500 GMT; ITV1; Ref - Nika Amashukeli
Round four
Friday March 11
- Wales v France – Principality Stadium; 2000 GMT; BBC One; Ref - Matthew Carley
Saturday March 12
- Italy v Scotland – Stadio Olimpico; 1415 GMT; ITV1; Ref - Luke Pearce
- England v Ireland – Twickenham, 1645 GMT; ITV1; Ref - Mathieu Raynal
Round five
Saturday March 19
- Wales v Italy – Principality Stadium; 1415GMT; BBC One; Ref - Andrew Brace
- Ireland v Scotland – Aviva Stadium; 1645; ITV1; Ref - Wayne Barnes
- France v England – Stade de France, 2000 GMT; ITV1; Ref - Jaco Peyper
Six Nations table
Table to appear here once tournament begins
Scoring system
- Win: 4 points
- Draw: 2 points
- Loss by more than 7 points: 0 points
- Loss by 7 points or less: 1 bonus point
- Grand Slam: 1 bonus point
- Score four tries or more in a match (regardless of result): 1 bonus point.
* The maximum a team can earn from a single match is five points - four points for the win, and one for scoring four tries or more in the process. In defeat, a country could earn up to two points - one for losing by seven points or less, another for scoring four tries.
Six Nations pre-tournament odds
To win Six Nations
- France 6/4 (Grand Slam winners 10/3)
- England 5/2 (11/2)
- Ireland 3/1 (8/1)
- Wales 7/1 (33/1)
- Scotland 11/1 (33/1)
- Italy 1000/1 (1000/1)
- (No Grand Slam winner 8/11)
Triple Crown winner
- No Triple crown 13/8
- England 7/4
- Ireland 9/4
- Wales 18/1
- Scotland 20/1
To finish bottom
- Italy 1/200
- Scotland 16/1
- Wales 20/1
- Ireland 50/1
- England 150/1
- France 250/1
Odds via Sky Bet, correct at 1600 GMT on 27/01/2022
Six Nations Championship history
The competition has been known as the Six Nations since 2000, when Italy were added to the competition.
Previous to this, the Tournament was known as the Five Nations, with England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland and France competing between 1940 and 1999.
The original competition actually began in 1883 as the Home Nations, with England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland involved.
Here we look back at all the various trophy winners from previous Six Nations campaigns while we also go through each country's titles overall, including the Five Nations era.
Six Nations Championship in numbers
- 29 – England won their 29th title across the Home Nations, Five Nations and Six Nations Championships in the 2020 delayed edition, two more than any other team.
- 13 – England also have the most grand slams, one more than Wales.
- 69 – Italy captain Sergio Parisse retired with a record number of appearances, four clear of second-placed Brian O’Driscoll.
- 557 – former Ireland fly-half Ronan O’Gara has scored more points in the competition than any other player.
- 26 – O’Driscoll’s career try tally remains a record. Wales wing George North goes into this year’s tournament six behind.
- 8 – the record for tries by a player in one tournament, set in the Five Nations by England’s Cyril Lowe in 1914 and matched by Scotland’s Ian Smith in 1925. Ireland wing Jacob Stockdale holds the record for the Six Nations era with seven in 2018.
- 16 – Italy have finished with the wooden spoon in 16 of the 22 Six Nations campaigns to date, with four for Scotland and one each for Wales and France.
Six Nations team-by-team honours
Overall records since Five Nations began in 1910
Six Nations began in 2000
Shared Five Nations titles in brackets
ENGLAND
- Six Nations Titles: 7
- Six Nations Grand Slams: 2
- Six Nations Triple Crowns: 5
- Six Nations Wooden Spoons: 0
- Five Nations Titles: 17 (6)
- Five Nations Grand Slams: 11
- Five Nations Triple Crowns: 16
- Five Nations Wooden Spoons: 14
FRANCE
- Six Nations Titles: 5
- Six Nations Grand Slams: 3
- Six Nations Triple Crowns: N/A
- Six Nations Wooden Spoons: 1
- Five Nations Titles: 12 (8)
- Five Nations Grand Slams: 6
- Five Nations Triple Crowns: N/A
- Five Nations Wooden Spoons: 9
IRELAND
- Six Nations Titles: 4
- Six Nations Grand Slams: 2
- Six Nations Triple Crowns: 5
- Six Nations Wooden Spoons: 0
- Five Nations Titles: 6 (5)
- Five Nations Grand Slams: 1
- Five Nations Triple Crowns: 4
- Five Nations Wooden Spoons: 15
ITALY
- Six Nations Titles: 0
- Six Nations Grand Slams: 0
- Six Nations Triple Crowns: N/A
- Six Nations Wooden Spoons: 16
- Five Nations Titles: N/A
- Five Nations Grand Slams: N/A
- Five Nations Triple Crowns: N/A
- Five Nations Wooden Spoons: N/A
SCOTLAND
- Six Nations Titles: 0
- Six Nations Grand Slams: 0
- Six Nations Triple Crowns: 0
- Six Nations Wooden Spoons: 4
- Five Nations Titles: 5 (6)
- Five Nations Grand Slams: 3
- Five Nations Triple Crowns: 3
- Five Nations Wooden Spoons: 15
WALES
- Six Nations Titles: 6
- Six Nations Grand Slams: 4
- Six Nations Triple Crowns: 5
- Six Nations Wooden Spoons: 1
- Five Nations Titles: 15 (8)
- Five Nations Grand Slams: 6
- Five Nations Triple Crowns: 11
- Five Nations Wooden Spoons: 6
Five Nations winners
- 1940-46 Not held due to World War II
- 1947 England & Wales
- 1948 Ireland
- 1949 Ireland
- 1950 Wales
- 1951 Ireland
- 1952 Wales
- 1953 England
- 1954 England, France & Wales
- 1955 France & Wales
- 1956 Wales
- 1957 England
- 1958 England
- 1959 France
- 1960 England & France
- 1961 France
- 1962 France
- 1963 England
- 1964 Scotland & Wales
- 1965 Wales
- 1966 Wales
- 1967 France
- 1968 France
- 1969 Wales
- 1970 France & Wales
- 1971 Wales
- 1972 Not Completed
- 1973 England, France, Ireland, Scotland & Wales
- 1974 Ireland
- 1975 Wales
- 1976 Wales
- 1977 France
- 1978 Wales
- 1979 Wales
- 1980 England
- 1981 France
- 1982 Ireland
- 1983 France & Ireland
- 1984 Scotland
- 1985 Ireland
- 1986 France & Scotland
- 1987 France
- 1988 France & Wales
- 1989 France
- 1990 Scotland
- 1991 England
- 1992 England
- 1993 France
- 1994 Wales
- 1995 England
- 1996 England
- 1997 France
- 1998 France
- 1999 Scotland