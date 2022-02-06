Italy looked more impressive than might be expected of a side that have now lost their last 33 Six Nations encounters, and France were guilty of too many errors in the early going.

But after Villiere’s try late in the first half gave the hosts breathing room at the break, they pulled clear in the second half for a bonus-point victory.

France got on the board first through Melvyn Jaminet’s early penalty, but Italy were making the most of some ill-discipline from the hosts.

Their reward came in the 17th minute when Paolo Garbisi kicked towards the corner and debutant Tommaso Menoncello grabbed the ball to cross.