Defiant Scotland edged out England 20-17 to retain the Calcutta Cup in a pulsating showdown at raucous BT Murrayfield.

Eddie Jones’ side, who had trailed 10-6 at the break, looked on course for victory after Marcus Smith turned the match in their favour early in the second half. But a penalty try awarded against Luke Cowan-Dickie proved pivotal as Scotland – who won at Twickenham a year ago – went on to claim another dramatic triumph in this fixture courtesy of Finn Russell’s 72nd-minute penalty.

A penalty try for Scotland...

A trip to the sin bin for England's Luke Cowan-Dickie.



Will this prove the decisive moment in the #CalcuttaCup?



Watch #SCOENG live on @BBCiPlayer and @BBCOne.



📱📺https://t.co/nEVCdIr9CS#bbcsixnations pic.twitter.com/fKePTKubKF — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 5, 2022

There was a familiar look to the Scotland side, with 13 of the starting XV from the 2021 Six Nations victory in France last March selected by Gregor Townsend to face the Auld Enemy. England, without key trio Owen Farrell, Courtney Lawes and Manu Tuilagi through injury, sent out a relatively inexperienced side, captained for the first time by 23-year-old Sale back-rower Tom Curry. It had been a wet and blustery day in Edinburgh, but conditions subsided slightly by the time kick-off arrived. England enjoyed a strong start, forcing Scotland on to the back foot for much of the opening 10 minutes, but they were unable to get any points on the board to show for it. The Scots suffered what appeared to be a blow in the 12th minute when Ali Price had to go off for a head injury assessment, paving the way for London Irish scrum-half Ben White to enter the fray for his debut. England eventually got the breakthrough their early dominance deserved in the 17th minute when Smith kicked a penalty from a central position after Jonny Gray was penalised for pulling in. However, Scotland, who had barely been in the game as an attacking force, responded just a minute later by taking a quick lineout on the right, allowing Darcy Graham to jink his way forward before laying it on a plate for debutant White to dart clear and edge the hosts in front. Russell made no mistake with the conversion.

Finn Russell keeps his cool & puts Scotland in the lead again! #SCOvENG #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/pdYvSJDCGk — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 5, 2022