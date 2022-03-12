Gregor Townsend’s side struggled early on but once they sparked into life they were too strong for their hosts, who were consigned to the wooden spoon once again.

Sam Johnson, Darcy Graham and captain Stuart Hogg got the other tries on a pleasant spring day at Stadio Olimpico as the Scots recovered from back-to-back defeats against Wales and France to claim the inaugural Cuttitta Cup, named in honour of ex-Italy captain and Scotland coach Massimo Cuttitta.

Italy went in to the match without a Six Nations victory since winning away to Scotland in 2015 and it looked in the early stages like they might finally be equipped to end their seven-year drought.

The hosts enjoyed the majority of territory and possession in the opening quarter of an hour and were unfortunate not to have more than just a fourth-minute penalty from Paolo Garbisi to show for their efforts.

Gregor Townsend’s side suddenly sparked into life in the 17th minute, however, as they edged themselves in front with a brilliant try.