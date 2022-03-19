Andy Farrell’s men threw down the gauntlet for Les Bleus courtesy of tries from Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Josh Van Der Flier and Conor Murray on a memorable evening in Dublin.

However, Fabien Galthie’s formidable French were not to be denied, beating England 25-13 in the late kick-off in Paris to complete a tournament clean sweep and prevent the Irish snatching the championship title.

At the Aviva Stadium, captain Johnny Sexton landed three of four conversions as Ireland ended an 18-year wait to secure silverware on home soil, albeit their quest for the ultimate prize fell agonisingly short.

Ireland’s 30-24 round-two defeat at Stade de France ultimately proved decisive.

But Gregor Townsend’s visitors never seriously threatened to mastermind an upset and Pierre Schoeman’s first-half score was scant consolation as their miserable run in this fixture continued on a chastening evening.

Defeat for the Scots – an 11th from the past 12 meetings between the teams – was a disappointing end to a largely forgettable campaign which began so positively with the jubilation of retaining the Calcutta Cup.

However, they at least avoid finishing second bottom of the table thanks to Italy’s shock win in Wales.