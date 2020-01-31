Rob Burrow and his children on the pitch at Headingley

Burrow 'overwhelmed and humbled'

Rob Burrow fought back the tears as he made his final appearance for Leeds with a cameo performance in front of a sell-out crowd of almost 20,000 at an emotionally-charged Headingley.

Last updated 3wRugby League
Gareth Widdop

Warrington dealt Widdop blow

Warrington have suffered a major blow ahead of the new season, losing new marquee signing Gareth Widdop through injury.

Last updated 3wRugby League
Our team highlight their selections for 2020

Sporting Life Best Bets for 2020

Our team provide their best antepost bets for 2020, including a Value Bet in the Oaks, a well-known villain in the US Open, and plenty more besides.

Last updated 1MOther Sports
Jack Leach rushes to congratulate Ben Stokes

A Year in the Life: 2019 highlights

Our writers pick out their standout moments from 2019, including a shock retirement in horse racing and a groundbreaking moment in darts.

Last updated 1MOther Sports
How much can you remember about 2019?

Sporting Life Quiz of 2019

Test your sporting knowledge with the Sporting Life Quiz of the Year for 2019.

Last updated 1MOther Sports
Stevie Ward of Leeds

Ward made Leeds Rhinos captain

Leeds Rhinos loose forward Stevie Ward has been named as the club's new captain ahead of the 2020 Betfred Super League season.

Last updated 1MRugby League
Listen to our latest SPOTY podcast

Listen: Sports Personality podcast

Host Dom Newton-Collinge is joined by Chris Hammer and Ben Coley to reflect on the sporting year, with a particular focus on Sunday’s six Sports Personality contenders.

Last updated 2MOther Sports
Matty Smith has joined Warrington

Dragons release Smith

Former England scrum-half Matty Smith has been released from the final year of his contract with Catalans Dragons.

Last updated 2MRugby League
Jarrod Sammut

Leigh sign Sammut for 2020

Championship club Leigh have announced the signing of Australian half-back Jarrod Sammut from Wigan for 2020.

Last updated 2MRugby League
Matt Prior: Joining Leeds from Cronulla Sharks

Leeds sign Cronulla Sharks ace

Leeds have signed Cronulla Sharks forward Matt Prior on a two-year contract, as Trent Merrin returns to Australia.

Last updated 2MRugby League
Aidan Sezer - joined Huddersfield

Huddersfield land Sezer

Huddersfield have signed Australian half-back Aidan Sezer from Canberra Raiders on a two-year deal.

Last updated 2MRugby League
Wayne Bennett watches over Great Britain in training

RFL won't rush Bennett decision

The Rugby Football League has insisted there will be no knee-jerk reaction to Great Britain's tour flop.

Last updated 3MRugby League
It was more disappointment in New Zealand for GB

GB limp to PNG defeat

Great Britain have lost their one-off Test 28-10 to Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby to end their disastrous tour of the southern hemisphere.

Last updated 3MRugby League

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 42mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 7hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 8hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 24mFootball

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 10h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 9h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 8h
