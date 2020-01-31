Burrow 'overwhelmed and humbled'
Rob Burrow fought back the tears as he made his final appearance for Leeds with a cameo performance in front of a sell-out crowd of almost 20,000 at an emotionally-charged Headingley.
Warrington dealt Widdop blow
Warrington have suffered a major blow ahead of the new season, losing new marquee signing Gareth Widdop through injury.
Sporting Life Best Bets for 2020
Our team provide their best antepost bets for 2020, including a Value Bet in the Oaks, a well-known villain in the US Open, and plenty more besides.
A Year in the Life: 2019 highlights
Our writers pick out their standout moments from 2019, including a shock retirement in horse racing and a groundbreaking moment in darts.
Sporting Life Quiz of 2019
Test your sporting knowledge with the Sporting Life Quiz of the Year for 2019.
Ward made Leeds Rhinos captain
Leeds Rhinos loose forward Stevie Ward has been named as the club's new captain ahead of the 2020 Betfred Super League season.
Listen: Sports Personality podcast
Host Dom Newton-Collinge is joined by Chris Hammer and Ben Coley to reflect on the sporting year, with a particular focus on Sunday’s six Sports Personality contenders.
Dragons release Smith
Former England scrum-half Matty Smith has been released from the final year of his contract with Catalans Dragons.
Leigh sign Sammut for 2020
Championship club Leigh have announced the signing of Australian half-back Jarrod Sammut from Wigan for 2020.
Leeds sign Cronulla Sharks ace
Leeds have signed Cronulla Sharks forward Matt Prior on a two-year contract, as Trent Merrin returns to Australia.
Huddersfield land Sezer
Huddersfield have signed Australian half-back Aidan Sezer from Canberra Raiders on a two-year deal.
RFL won't rush Bennett decision
The Rugby Football League has insisted there will be no knee-jerk reaction to Great Britain's tour flop.
GB limp to PNG defeat
Great Britain have lost their one-off Test 28-10 to Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby to end their disastrous tour of the southern hemisphere.
