Samoa completed one of the great sporting comebacks of all time to knock England out of the World Cup and earn a final showdown with Australia at Old Trafford next Saturday.

Four weeks after being humiliated 60-6 by England in the tournament opener in Newcastle, the Samoans turned the table in dramatic fashion with a golden point 27-26 semi-final victory at the Emirates Stadium. Centre Stephen Crichton was the match winner, kicking a 40-metre drop goal in the fourth minute of extra time, to add to his two tries and three conversions. England, so impressive on their run to the last four, saved their worst 40-minute performance for the semi-final but finally emerged from their slumbers to rally from 20-12 down to twice draw level in a breathless second half before being pipped at the death.

The game may have lacked the quality of the first semi-final between Australia and New Zealand but it made up for it with sheer excitement and drama as Samoa, making their first appearance in a World Cup semi-final, revelled in the role of underdogs. They played the more attractive rugby while England looked strangely tentative from the start despite being given a helping hand by the boot of their opponents. Full-back Joseph Suaalii and stand-off Anthony Milford both kicked out on the full to fritter away possession and skipper Junior Paulo was sin-binned for a tip-tackle on Tom Burgess after 12 minutes. Samoa were already 4-0 up by then after centre Tim Lafai slipped the tackle of his Salford team-mate Kallum Watkins to score the opening try and they were able to defend their line while down to 12 men. They suffered a blow when hooker Fa’amanu Brown, drafted into the side in place of an unavailable Danny Levi, was knocked out in a clash of heads with team-mate Oregon Kaufusi and they had a let-off when England captain Sam Tomkins got Watkins through a gap out wide only to lose his grip on the ball in Lafai’s last-ditch tackle. Tom Makinson and Herbie Farnworth were both close to collecting attacking kicks from Jack Welsby and Tomkins but England finally broke through after 24 minutes when second rower Elliott Whitehead supported a half-break by stand-off George Williams to score their first try.