Zeus Olympios bids for Group 1 glory in BOYLE Sports Lockinge Stakes at Newbury

Burke’s four-year-old is one of 10 runners in the one-mile Newbury race, with rivals including Classic and Breeders' Cup winners.

Zeus Olympios was unbeaten as a juvenile, winning the Joel Stakes at Newmarket in the autumn, and finished third, beaten by a race-fit Opera Ballo, in the bet365 Mile at Sandown Park on his seasonal reappearance last month.

"It’s a hot race," said Burke. "But we're right in the mix and if he runs as well as I think he’s capable of then we’ll be bang there.

“He progressed throughout last season. We went to Sandown and while we were disappointed he lost his unbeaten record, we weren’t disappointed with the horse.

"He has tightened up since then, he was several kilos heavier than his winning weight last year that day and has lost some since."