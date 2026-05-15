Zeus Olympios bids for Group 1 glory in BOYLE Sports Lockinge Stakes at Newbury

Karl Burke is hoping that his rising star Zeus Olympios will be a major player in Saturday’s feature - a quality renewal of the BOYLE Sports Lockinge Stakes.
Burke’s four-year-old is one of 10 runners in the one-mile Newbury race, with rivals including Classic and Breeders' Cup winners.
Zeus Olympios was unbeaten as a juvenile, winning the Joel Stakes at Newmarket in the autumn, and finished third, beaten by a race-fit Opera Ballo, in the bet365 Mile at Sandown Park on his seasonal reappearance last month.
"It’s a hot race," said Burke. "But we're right in the mix and if he runs as well as I think he’s capable of then we’ll be bang there.
“He progressed throughout last season. We went to Sandown and while we were disappointed he lost his unbeaten record, we weren’t disappointed with the horse.
"He has tightened up since then, he was several kilos heavier than his winning weight last year that day and has lost some since."
Rivals include Damysus, who won the Earl of Sefton Stakes at Newmarket last month, Cicero’s Gift, the 100/1 winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on Champions Day, former 2000 Guineas winner Notable Speech and Andrew Balding’s Jonquil, who won the Listed Paradise Stakes at Ascot a fortnight ago and bids to end a terrific week for Juddmonte and their retained rider Colin Keane.
Asked about future thoughts on Zeus Olympios and possible targets such as the Queen Anne and Sussex Stakes, Burke added: "That’s the dream. But let's get the Lockinge over first!"
Newbury will be delighted with rivals from France and Ireland lining up against the domestic horses too.
The Aidan O’Brien-trained pair include The Lion in Winter, a one-time Derby favourite who won for the first time since his juvenile days at Leopardstown last month, and a fascinating French raider in Sahlan, the winner of last year's Prix du Moulin at Longchamp.
The big race is due off at 14:35 on a card also featuring the Group 3 Aston Park Stakes (13:25) and highly competitive Trade Nation London Gold Cup Handicap later in the afternoon at 15:45.
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