Zaynab one to note following winning start at Listowel

“She was very good and settled well. She had been keen previously, so that’s why she wore the hood and she seemed pretty natural at jumping,” said Elliott’s assistant Lisa O’Neill.

The daughter of Phoenix Of Spain was a 2/1 joint-favourite for the Charleville Cheese 3-Y-O Hurdle and quickened up smartly under Sam Ewing to beat the Teriferma – previously unbeaten over hurdles – by four lengths.

A half-sister to the yard’s top-class performer Zanahiyr, Zaynab had won two of her four starts on the Flat this season and was last seen finishing down the field in the Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot.

“The key was that she had to settle, which she did, and the hood obviously worked. She preserved all the energy she needed and it was a great ride by Sam.

“Sam felt like he had loads left from the back of the last and I imagine the aim now is to go on to Down Royal (in early November). It was a nice start for her.”

World Of Fortunes (5/2) impressed in the Cheesestrings Irish EBF Mares Hurdle for trainer Liam Kenny and jockey Jordan Gainford.

A winner on her hurdling bow at Wexford last month, the six-year-old followed up in some style, readily accounting for the Willie Mullins-trained 11/10 favourite Paggane by four lengths.

Winning part-owner Michael Broderick said: “She has come on a lot from her win in Wexford and obviously that was over three miles. She jumped slowly at the start of that race and we felt a faster pace over a shorter distance would suit her.

“She is good, we like her and while she had a blip, she is back on track now. I’m living in Ballymore Eustace, but Listowel is originally home for me, so this is super.”

Gavin Cromwell’s One Night Standard (12/1) edged out 6/4 favourite Straight Home by a short head in the Kerry Group Irish EBF Mares Handicap Hurdle under Keith Donoghue, while Uncle Pat (7/4 joint-favourite) got Mullins and Paul Townend off the mark in the Dairygold Maiden Hurdle.

“We went a good gallop, he is progressing away and we are learning about him and he is growing up. He stays well, jumps brilliantly and will jump a fence,” said Townend.

“He is maturing and I think he will stay improving away.”

Joseph O’Brien saddled the first two home in the Strings & Things Rated Novice Chase, with San Salvador (15/2) knuckling down to see off his better-fancied stablemate Jordans (2/1 favourite) by a length and three-quarters in the hands of Richie Deegan.

O’Brien’s representative Sean Corby said: “San Salvador’s jumping came together and Richie said he jumped better. He has always had plenty of ability and got it all together today.

“J J (Slevin) had the pick and went for Jordans. There wasn’t much between them as you can see, and they both ran well. Jordans is a French horse who was having his first run for Joseph and had been showing plenty at home. He ran well and hopefully there is more improvement to come with him. They are two nice horses."

O’Brien completed a quick-fire double in the Kerry Group Handicap Chase, with 13/2 chance Solness and 5lb claimer Oakley Brown repelling The Banger Doyle by half a length.

“He jumped well, travelled well the whole way and when the other horse (The Banger Doyle) came to him, he toughed it out. This trip seems ideal,” Corby added.

“He is a classy horse on his day and Oakley’s 5lb off was a big help. Oakley is on the Hill (at Owning) five days a week so it is nice to get him a winner as he deserves it.”

The concluding Farm & Home Store (Pro/Am) INH Flat Race went to Cappucino, with Liz Doyle’s 7/2 shot leading from start to finish in the hands of John Gleeson.