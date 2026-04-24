Zavateri ruled out of 2000 Guineas after suffering setback

Eve Johnson Houghton’s charge was one last season’s leading juveniles, winning the Group One National Stakes at the Curragh in July as well as the Richmond and July Stakes at Goodwood and Newmarket respectively.

He made a pleasing reappearance in the Greenham last weekend, running on into second behind Alparsland and was one of the leading fancies for the Newmarket Classic.

However the trainer said on X: “Zavateri has had a minor setback since Newbury on Saturday and will now not be running in either Guineas.”