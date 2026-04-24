Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Zavateri wins the July Stakes
Zavateri - ruled out of the Guineas

Zavateri ruled out of 2000 Guineas after suffering setback

Horse Racing
Fri April 24, 2026 · 2h ago

Zavateri has been ruled out of both the Betfred 2000 Guineas and Irish equivalent after suffering a setback.

Eve Johnson Houghton’s charge was one last season’s leading juveniles, winning the Group One National Stakes at the Curragh in July as well as the Richmond and July Stakes at Goodwood and Newmarket respectively.

He made a pleasing reappearance in the Greenham last weekend, running on into second behind Alparsland and was one of the leading fancies for the Newmarket Classic.

However the trainer said on X: “Zavateri has had a minor setback since Newbury on Saturday and will now not be running in either Guineas.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING