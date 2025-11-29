Menu icon
Zanndabad at the last before winning at Newcastle
Trainer Tony Martin was celebrating again, this time at Newcastle

Zanndabad wins for Tony Martin | Newcastle review

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat November 29, 2025 · 1h ago

A review of the action from Newcastle as Zanndabad landed the 'The French Furze' Novices' Hurdle.

Zanndabad (10/3) produced an imperious performance as he went one better in the Weatherbys And Birdie Calendars 'The French Furze' Novices' Hurdle than when second to Skyjack Hijack in the race 12 months ago.

The field was closely bunched before the turn for home as Lost Frequencies led them in, but Zanndabad was always moving strongly in behind and moved through to challenge Spreadsheet Guru two from home.

After hitting the front, Zanndabad made a hash of the last, but his nearest rival did similar, and the Tony Martin-trained six-year-old was able to cruise clear up the run-in under Daniel King.

Spreadsheet Guru (9/1) was eventually beaten by six and a half lengths, just holding onto second from the fast-finishing 15/8 favourite Just Golden who got going too late in the day.

