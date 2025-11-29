Zanndabad wins for Tony Martin | Newcastle review

A review of the action from Newcastle as Zanndabad landed the 'The French Furze' Novices' Hurdle.
Zanndabad (10/3) produced an imperious performance as he went one better in the Weatherbys And Birdie Calendars 'The French Furze' Novices' Hurdle than when second to Skyjack Hijack in the race 12 months ago.
The field was closely bunched before the turn for home as Lost Frequencies led them in, but Zanndabad was always moving strongly in behind and moved through to challenge Spreadsheet Guru two from home.
After hitting the front, Zanndabad made a hash of the last, but his nearest rival did similar, and the Tony Martin-trained six-year-old was able to cruise clear up the run-in under Daniel King.
Spreadsheet Guru (9/1) was eventually beaten by six and a half lengths, just holding onto second from the fast-finishing 15/8 favourite Just Golden who got going too late in the day.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Free bets
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.