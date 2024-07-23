Yorkshire Oaks could lead to Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe for You Got To Me

Trained by Ralph Beckett, the Nathaniel filly won the Lingfield Oaks Trial on her seasonal return, which put her in the picture for the Epsom edition of the fillies-only Classic where she ran creditably to finish fourth.

She finished in the same position in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot having raced keenly, but with a tongue-tie applied, she raced much more professionally in her second bite of the Classic cherry, giving her team a day to remember at the Curragh.

With stablemate Bluestocking looking set for the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes this weekend, the door is open for You Got To Me to line up at York on August 22, with her entry for Europe’s richest middle-distance contest in Paris on October 6 ready and waiting if she were to thrive on the Knavesmire.

“I think the logical step is definitely York,” said Alex Elliott, racing adviser to owners Valmont, who jointly own the filly with Newsells Park Stud.

“York seems a very sensible slot and providing she is doing everything right and pleasing Ralph then that is the next target.

“She will be taking on older fillies for the first time and it looks like Emily Upjohn will possibly be going there, but Bluestocking might be running at Ascot this weekend if the ground isn’t too quick.

“She will be having to take on some elders, but I think the track will suit her and as long as there’s some pace in the race and she’s able to relax, which is a key thing for her. She didn’t relax at Lingfield, but her class got her through it and she didn’t relax again in the Ribblesdale.

“I think going to York on a flat track, a mile and a half, and against elders – it is going to tell us exactly where we are at.

“She’s rated 111 now and if that went well then we would probably be looking at the Arc. As a three-year-old filly with all the allowances she would then be a nice fit for the Arc.”