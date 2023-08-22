York Thursday preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Thursday's big-race action at York.
Savethelastdance and Bluestocking, who served up such a thrilling contest in the Irish Oaks, meet again in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks at York on Thursday.
Second at Epsom to Soul Sister, Aidan O’Brien’s Savethelastdance gained her own Classic victory at the Curragh – but it looked far from likely with a furlong to run.
The race had gone perfectly to plan for Ralph Beckett’s Bluestocking, who hit the front with 100 yards to race.
However, having been caught seemingly flat footed when the pace quickened, Ryan Moore conjured up one last lunge from Savethelastdance and she was able to get her head in front in the nick of time.
Speaking after saddling Continuous to win Wednesday’s Great Voltigeur Stakes, O’Brien admitted underfoot conditions at York may not be ideal for his filly.
He said: “Looking at the ground today is a little bit of a worry. Ryan said the ground is quicker than it was in (Royal) Ascot, so it’s proper quick ground.
“She (Savethelastdance) has ran on it – she ran on it in Epsom. Her best form is in soft ground and obviously she’s not going to get that, but she’s in good form.”
O’Brien has a very capable second string in the shape of Warm Heart, winner of the Ribblesdale at Ascot but a slightly underwhelming fifth in the Irish Oaks.
“Maybe the softer ground just caught her out there, and she got caught further back than ideal off a slow pace,” said O’Brien.
“All those things could have contributed to what was maybe a little bit of a disappointing run.
“Other than that she had a really nice, progressive profile.”
For Beckett, he came within half a length of having won the Irish Derby and Oaks in successive years following on from Westover’s exploits.
Bluestocking remains without a win this year, but her run at the Curragh was another big step forward from her third place in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot, behind Warm Heart.
Beckett said: “Bluestocking worked well on Friday and we are happy to go. It’s the right spot for her and at her level there aren’t many alternatives, as she’s Group One placed and so not eligible for the Galtres.
“I was thrilled with her at the Curragh, where everything went right and she just got caught. That was only her fourth race and she’s improved every time, so it’s possible she’ll improve again, but I don’t know how much more we might see at this level. It’s a deep renewal, but I’m really hopeful.”
The Yorkshire Oaks forms part of the Qipco British Champions Series and one filly with a win in the Fillies’ & Mares’ category already is Roger Varian’s Al Husn, who sprang something of a surprise in the Nassau at Goodwood when beating Blue Rose Cen and Nashwa.
Angus Gold, racing manager for owners Shadwell, said: “We wanted everything to be right and the question was always whether this would come too soon after the Nassau, but she did a bit of work last Thursday and everyone is happy with her.
“We are very lucky that she’s got a Group One on the board already, so we don’t have to chase one, and running here instead of in last Sunday’s Prix Jean Romanet gives her an extra four days.
“She hasn’t run over this trip before and nobody has ever said to me that they think she wants further, but she’s so tough and it’s obviously a lovely race. With Sheikha Hissa due to be at York, we are keen to run.”
Karl Burke has two contenders in Lancashire Oaks winner Poptronic and the three-year-old Novakai.
“It’s a very hot renewal but both fillies deserve to take their chance,” said Burke.
“Poptronic is a very strong stayer and she was very good when beating Sea Silk Road in the Lancashire Oaks, so I’d be very hopeful that she can run into a place at least.
“She ran in the Yorkshire Oaks a year ago, and although she finished last she was only beaten around 10 lengths by the Arc winner, heavily eased down. If anything, that gave us the encouragement to carry on with her from three to four. Whether she can win a Group One as strong as this, I don’t know, but she’s certainly capable of placing in one.
“Novakai is a year younger and less exposed at the trip. She was second in the Fillies’ Mile last year, and we started her off this year at a mile and a quarter because her owner Sheikh Obaid was keen to keep her at that trip to start with.
“She was second in the Musidora and then went to France for the Diane, but it was when we stepped her up to a mile and a half that she really came into her own, bolting up in the Listed Aphrodite Stakes at Newmarket. This is a lot stronger, but she’s a good staying filly and she deserves to take her chance.”
William Haggas’ Relief Rally will be tested over six furlongs in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at York after an impressive string of five-furlong performances.
The daughter of Kodiac has been beaten just once in four runs, winning a novice and a conditions race before stepping up to Group Two level in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot.
There she was beaten just a nose by the American challenger Crimson Advocate in a busy field of 26 runners.
She lost little in defeat and was a winner again when heading to Newbury for the Super Sprint, a race she won by three lengths under regular rider Tom Marquand.
The same jockey will receive the leg-up on the Knavesmire, where Relief Rally steps up to six furlongs for the first time against a group of eight rivals for the Group Two Lowther.
Trainer William Haggas said: “She’ll run a good race. She’s a lovely filly – very fast, very able, goes on any ground.
“She should get the trip – I think she’ll enjoy the trip.”
Relief Rally will face Andrew Balding’s Flora Of Bermuda, a Dark Angel filly last seen winning the Alice Keppel at Goodwood by a convincing four lengths.
Prior to that the grey was sixth of 26 in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot, where she was the first home in the group on the far side as the race split into three bunches across the track.
“She won well at Goodwood in different ground conditions, we’re looking forward to seeing her over six furlongs and she seems in great form,” said Balding.
“You never quite know until you try, but it’s a nice race for her and the timing is right. The draw was a factor there (at Ascot) but it won’t be here, it’s a smaller field.
“Hopefully we’ll get a fair race and fingers crossed she runs well.”
Also well-fancied is Aidan O’Brien’s Cherry Blossom, a No Nay Never filly with form over six furlongs as she won a Curragh maiden over the trip by five lengths earlier in August.
Prior to that she notably made her debut in Listed company, finishing fourth in the Marwell Stakes when beaten only a length and a quarter.
“We started her off in a Listed race and she ran well,” said O’Brien.
“She’d taken a big step forward from that and we’ve always liked her. Any ease in the ground would be an advantage to her.”
Charlie Appleby and Godolphin have a runner in Star Of Mystery, winner of the Listed Empress Stakes and second in the Duchess of Cambridge at Newmarket’s July Cup meeting.
Karl Burke, who was victorious last year with Swingalong, has two chances with Beautiful Diamond and Dorothy Lawrence.
Beautiful Diamond was third in the Queen Mary when racing alone behind the leading duo, prior to which she was a decisive winner of a Nottingham maiden.
Dorothy Lawrence has more racing experience having run four times, including a good course effort when second in the Marygate by half a length in May.
Following that performance she was third at Chantilly and then won for the first time in an Ayr maiden last month.
Running in the same Clipper Logistics silks for Michael Bell will be Queen’s Guard, who comes into the race having won a Yarmouth maiden last time, with Irish trainer Paddy Twomey represented by Airlie Stud Stakes second Gunzburg.
Clive Cox will saddle Symbology, a winner over course and distance on debut before finishing third in the Princess Margaret at Ascot.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org