York Thursday preview: Irish Oaks principals clash again

Ralph Beckett’s filly registered her first top-level success when scooping Classic honours at the Curragh, withstanding the late challenge of Aidan O’Brien’s Content, who was supplemented for this 12-furlong contest after being beaten less than a length.

They look the main protagonists from the Classic generation with Ribblesdale one-two, O’Brien’s Port Fairy and David O’Meara’s Lava Stream, also representing the three-year-old division.

Of the older brigade, John and Thady Gosden rely on both the experienced Emily Upjohhn and the untapped potential of Queen Of The Pride.

The former is an ever-present in Group One competition, while her Qatar Racing-owned stablemate is getting better with every start and now makes her first outing at the highest level.