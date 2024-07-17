York thrilled at prospect of City Of Troy clash with Japanese ace

With Aidan O’Brien leaning towards keeping the Derby and Eclipse winner at 10 furlongs, the richest race on the Knavesmire is City Of Troy’s likely port of call on August 21.

But a fascinating new opponent has emerged in the shape of Durezza, who will be ridden by Christophe Lemaire.

“We’re obviously delighted to hear the news from Ballydoyle that City Of Troy is likely to run in the Juddmonte International – obviously there’s a long way to go with horses, but to have Europe’s highest-rated three-year-old being aimed at our flagship race is great,” said Derby.

“We have a record prize fund this year of £1.2million and it’s hugely exciting, it’s looking like an absolute cracker.

“City Of Troy has that mercurial potential to join the likes of Sea The Stars and Frankel, two of the great winners of the race. We all saw what he did in the Betfred Derby, he obviously wasn’t on a going day in the Guineas, but he won the Eclipse like Sea The Stars did ahead of coming to the Knavesmire and it will be fascinating to see how he performs if he comes."