York Sunday review including Garrowby Stakes glory for Ed Walker and Great Ambassador

A review of the action from York on Sunday as Ed Walker's Great Ambassador won the Listed race over six furlongs.

Walker winner in York feature Ed Walker couldn't disguise his disappointment at Starman's narrow defeat at Haydock on Saturday but gained compensation to some degree as Great Ambassador won the Sunday feature at York's Family Raceday - the Listed Biowavego Garrowby Stakes. Only four went to post for the six-furlong contest and Walker's charge - ridden by Tom Marquand - was the 11/10 favourite after a string of good efforts earlier in the year including a handicap success at Newmarket's July Course last month. He took the step up in grade without much trouble, coming from off the pace set by Fivethousandtoone to launch his bid heading to the furlong marker. As the early leaders faded it was Tabdeed (15/8) who came to post the most serious challenge but Great Ambassador had the race in safe keeping towards the far side and held on for a length and a half success. Paddy Power left Great Ambassador as their 13/2 favourite in the antepost market for the Ayr Gold Cup on Saturday September 18.

Bergerac battles to handicap success There was a bunched finish to the highly competitive John And Judith Marshall Memorial Handicap for three-year-olds, the Kevin Ryan-trained Bergerac ultimately coming out on top. Sent off at 15/2 having backed up his Pontefract win in April with two creditable seconds, the son of Kodi Bear dug deep close home to recapture the winning thread, beat 25/1 shots Ava Go Joe and Internationaldream by half a length and a nose. The 7/2 shot First Folio, a winner here earlier in the season, was another short-head back in fourth, with Cottam Lane (9/1) back in fifth. Winning jockey Kevin Stott said on Racing TV: "He's very tough. He's almost a kind of six and a half (furlong) kind of horse. "He battles very well and when they came at me I thought they were going to swallow me but to be fair he stuck his head out. He might just have been headed but he came back again and in the end I couldn't pull him up, which is always a good sign. "Yesterday (Haydock double including the Betfair Sprint Cup) was brilliant for Kevin, he's doing everything right with his horses and the yard is happy and in great form."

