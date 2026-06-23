York Saturday preview: Never So Brave on target

Connections are hoping he can regain the winning thread after failing to make the frame in any of his three starts since winning the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes.

What with penalties applying only for Group races landed after 31 August, Never So Brave appears to have a strong chance at the weights back at York, where reigning champion jockey Oisin Murphy is poised to partner him once more.

The ground on that occasion was good to firm; a warm and dry forecast means similar going looks likely for this weekend on the Knavesmire.

Last August, the Andrew Balding-trained five-year-old gave a superb display to win the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes at the first staging of the later seven-furlong contest, as a Group 1.

Never So Brave’s last outing came at Epsom on Derby Day when a slow start hindered his chance in the Group 3 Tattenham Corner Stakes.

The gelding, owned by Saeed Suhail, could only finish fifth of eight behind subsequent Queen Anne Stakes hero, Ten Bob Tony.

Balding said: “All being well Never So Brave will be heading back to York on Saturday. Obviously, his finest moment came as a course and distance winner at the Ebor meeting.Things didn’t work out for him at Epsom last time. He missed the break at the start and got too far behind.

“But we’re hoping he can get back on track on Saturday as the race looks ideal for him.”

The £100,000 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Criterion Stakes has attracted several other fascinating ‘possibles’ in its 11-strong entry.

Saber Strike, beaten favourite in last Saturday’s Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot, could make a swift reappearance under star jockey Tom Marquand.

Saber Strike’s trainer William Haggas has also entered the 2024 Group 2 Hungerford Stakes winner Tiber Flow.Qirat, 150/1 shock winner of the 2025 Group 1 Sussex Stakes, is another high-profile name to feature in the entry.

Summer Music Saturday at York holds a seven-race card fully backed by Al Basti Equiworld Dubai including a £65,000 sprint for three-year-olds over five furlongs.

Becky Hill, who rose to fame after appearing on the first series of The Voice UK, will perform after racing.

The combination of quality racing & music is proving popular with The County Stand having already reached capacity, Grandstand & Paddock admission is still available though the advice is to advance book to avoid disappointment.