York Saturday preview: Never So Brave heading back to Knavesmire

Never So Brave, who made history by winning the first running of the Sk Bet City of York Stakes as a Group One at last August’s Ebor Festival, looks to be heading back to the Knavesmire in search of another big pay day this weekend.
Andrew Balding’s five year old, with Oisin Murphy already jocked up, heads 11 entries for the £100,000 Al Basti Equiworld Criterion Stakes, the feature race on Saturday's card.
He finished fifth to subsequent shock Queen Anne Stakes winner Ten Bob Tony on his last outing at the Betfred Derby meeting at Epsom.
Other leading contenders among the other entries include David O’Meara’s Audience, who won the race for the Gosdens when it was staged at Newmarket.
Qirat, who caused a massive shock when landing the 2025 Sussex Stakes, Paborus, third in this race last year and three-year-old Sober Strike from the William Haggas yard ,who was beaten for the first time in his career in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot, are other interesting entries along with Karl Burke's Poet Master.
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