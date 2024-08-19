York Saturday preview: Audience and Kinross set to clash again

Saturday's Sky Bet City Of York Stakes could feature the next clash between Audience and Kinross.
Audience has been a revelation this season for John and Thady Gosden, winning the Lockinge at Newbury and the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood, while despite being seven, Kinross continues to run with credit for Ralph Beckett.
Kinross has five lengths to make up with his rival from Goodwood but he did have Audience back in second when winning the race 12 months ago.
William Haggas’ three-year-old Lake Forest, winner of the Gimcrack Stakes at the meeting last season, and Richard Hannon’s Shouldvebeenaring add strength in depth.
In the Sky Bet Strensall Stakes, Alyanaabi, Enfjaar and See The Fire are all involved.
The first-two named both present Shadwell Estate Limited, the former winning the John Smith's Ciup earlier in the season whle Alyanaabi, second in the Dewhurst last season, didn't seem to stay upped to ten furoongs at Newbury last time.
The owner's racing advisor Richard Hills said: “Enfjaar is in great nick, he loves York, as he’s proven, so he’s got a massive chance. The three-year-old, Alyanaabi, ran a great race in the 2000 Guineas and then the St James’s Palace. He wasn’t quite right last time (at Newbury). Weight for age this time of year, you never really know.”
See The Fire heads to York off the back of a huge run at Goodwood when second to Opera Singer in the Nassau Stakes.
