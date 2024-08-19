York Saturday preview: Audience and Kinross set to clash again

Saturday's Sky Bet City Of York Stakes could feature the next clash between Audience and Kinross.

Audience has been a revelation this season for John and Thady Gosden, winning the Lockinge at Newbury and the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood, while despite being seven, Kinross continues to run with credit for Ralph Beckett. Kinross has five lengths to make up with his rival from Goodwood but he did have Audience back in second when winning the race 12 months ago. William Haggas’ three-year-old Lake Forest, winner of the Gimcrack Stakes at the meeting last season, and Richard Hannon’s Shouldvebeenaring add strength in depth.