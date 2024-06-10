York Friday preview: Tom Clover takes aim with Jumbeau

Tom Clover is hoping Jumbeau can continue to flourish when she contests the British EBF Supporting Racing With Pride Fillies’ Handicap at York on Friday.
The four-year-old returned to winning ways just over a fortnight ago when she edged out Democracy Dilemma at Windsor.
It was her first victory since striking on her debut over the minimum trip at Brighton just over two years earlier. Jumbeau is now set to be stepped back up to six furlongs for a shot at the £35,000 contest at York.
Newmarket-based Clover said: “She shaped up very well as a two-year-old and was a little bit unlucky last year, hitting the crossbar a few times. So, it was lovely to see her get her head in front last time out at Windsor in a very fast time.
“Although that was over five furlongs, she has shown she’s up to running very well over six furlongs as well. She’s done really well physically from three to four and the form got a nice boost with the second coming out and running very well in the Dash at Epsom.
“I would hope she would be up to running a really nice race on Friday. The only slight caveat is she does like good ground or better and it’s currently good to soft with an unsettled forecast. We’d just need the ground to dry out a little bit for her. The quicker the better for her – she is a beautiful mover.”
Clover ran Jumbeau in first-time cheekpieces at Windsor and they will be worn again on her next engagement. Similarly, the Windsor sprint was the first time the daughter of Brazen Beau had been partnered by apprentice jockey Jack Doughty, who will be aboard again for this foray north.
Clover added: “He did well with the filly last time, so we thought it was fair for him to retain the ride. I had seen him ride a winner or two for Tony Carroll and he took a handy 7lb off. I thought he gave her a lovely ride and pulled his stick through nicely. He seemed an amenable guy and we were keen to keep him on board.”
It’s a busy time of year for Clover’s Kremlin Stables team, who will be represented by speedster Rogue Lightning in the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot next Tuesday.
Clover, who has posted 14 winners already this year, said: “I hope he can fly the flag for us this year – fingers crossed he can win us a big one somewhere, at some stage. We’ve a really exciting team and I’m looking forward to kicking on during the summer with them.”
The first card of York’s latest two-day meeting gets underway on Friday at 1.50pm.
Saturday sees the 53rd staging of Macmillan Charity Raceday featuring the £100,000 Churchill Tyres supporting Macmillan Sprint handicap. High-quality action under rules is preceded at 12.30pm by the Macmillan Ride of Their Lives Charity Race, when a dozen intrepid amateurs will undertake the one-mile trip whilst raising money for the good causes.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.