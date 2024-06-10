York Friday preview: Tom Clover takes aim with Jumbeau

Tom Clover is hoping Jumbeau can continue to flourish when she contests the British EBF Supporting Racing With Pride Fillies’ Handicap at York on Friday.

The four-year-old returned to winning ways just over a fortnight ago when she edged out Democracy Dilemma at Windsor. It was her first victory since striking on her debut over the minimum trip at Brighton just over two years earlier. Jumbeau is now set to be stepped back up to six furlongs for a shot at the £35,000 contest at York. Newmarket-based Clover said: “She shaped up very well as a two-year-old and was a little bit unlucky last year, hitting the crossbar a few times. So, it was lovely to see her get her head in front last time out at Windsor in a very fast time. “Although that was over five furlongs, she has shown she’s up to running very well over six furlongs as well. She’s done really well physically from three to four and the form got a nice boost with the second coming out and running very well in the Dash at Epsom.