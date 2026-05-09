York Friday entries: Portcullis could be worth the wait

Racegoers planning to go to York for the final day of the May meeting on Friday and leave before the last race might want to reconsider with the news that the Royal horse who was one of the stars of the Craven Meeting at Newmarket, Portcullis, is amongst the entries for the finale.
John Gosden pointed towards the Darley EBF 'Confined' Novice Stakes as being the next stop for Portcullis after he came from the back to land the Wood Ditton Stakes over the Rowley Mile on debut and no doubt Royal Ascot is on their minds if they have a good day on the Knavesmire.
A second horse, owned by HM The King and HM The Queen, Queen’s Companion trained by Ralph Beckett, also has an entry in the race. She was placed in both starts last season but has yet to run this term.
Meanwhile Amiloc, who won the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot last June, is among nine left in the Boodles Yorkshire Cup, the most valuable race of that day. There’ll be hopes of keeping the prize in the White Rose county though with David O’Meara’s Epic Poet, second beaten only a head by Rebel’s Romance in the race a year ago, on course again.
There are more than 100 entries in the three handicaps on the card, while the traditional big two-year-old fillies race of the week, the EBF Marygate Stakes, has 13 six-da7 declarations, ten of whom are already winners.
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