York Friday entries: Portcullis could be worth the wait

Racegoers planning to go to York for the final day of the May meeting on Friday and leave before the last race might want to reconsider with the news that the Royal horse who was one of the stars of the Craven Meeting at Newmarket, Portcullis, is amongst the entries for the finale.

John Gosden pointed towards the Darley EBF 'Confined' Novice Stakes as being the next stop for Portcullis after he came from the back to land the Wood Ditton Stakes over the Rowley Mile on debut and no doubt Royal Ascot is on their minds if they have a good day on the Knavesmire. A second horse, owned by HM The King and HM The Queen, Queen’s Companion trained by Ralph Beckett, also has an entry in the race. She was placed in both starts last season but has yet to run this term.