York Ebor Timefigure Preview: Graeme North on Wednesday action

Back in the day when I used to handicap the three-year-old and older sprinters and milers for Timeform, my strike rate at York throughout the time I managed to stay in the job was I’m sure less good than at nearly every other track in the country, so Wednesday’s opening Ebor Festival card with two big field five-furlong sprints rather diminishes my betting opportunities, not least as one of the remaining five races is a 22 runner six-furlong nursery. A couple of months back I’d have been keen on Aleezdancer in that race, as, officially rated 88, he seemed to me to be on a good mark after a couple of good sectional efforts but I haven’t been keen on the way he has been campaigned since. True, he’s been left on the same mark after getting outclassed in the July Stakes and finishing third best of those unfavourably drawn in a big field at Naas last time, but those races might just have taken the edge off him and I’d have preferred to have seen Kevin Stott, who rode him to his wins at Beverley and Carlisle, in the plate.

I might end up rueing missing out on a big-priced winner, but he’ll have to be a 100 horse or thereabouts to take this and I’m not sure he is quite that good. The feature race of the day is the Juddmonte International Stakes at 15.35 but it doesn’t appeal to me from a betting perspective. Alcohol Free is top on weight-adjusted timefigures, some 5lb clear of Mishriff, but she has never raced beyond a mile and though admiration for her has grown as the season has gone on, I’d be surprised if she was as good at this additional 2 furlongs and 56 yards. The supporting race, the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur at 15.00, has a much more appealing betting shape to it, however, as I can see no reason at all why Kemari, the beneficiary of a cute ride in a poor renewal of a steadily-run Queen’s Vase and now dropping back two furlongs in trip, should be almost a point shorter than any other runner, plenty of whom met in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood last time out. Sir Lucan emerged the best of the quartet that day re-opposing here, despite getting the least efficient ride of all four. He ran the last three furlongs at Goodwood faster than any of those from that race taking him on again and that translates in my book to a 4lb advantage.

Hopefully he’ll find some improvement here seeing as the Richmond was his first start for ten weeks and Dettori will know him better this time. All the same, I think it’s worth splitting the bet with his stable-companion High Definition who is arguably the forgotten horse of the season. His abject Irish Derby run last time has to be forgiven, of course, but he started 9/4 favourite that day and there’s nothing wrong with the form of his Dante third behind Hurricane Lane where his 111 timefigure becomes a race-leading 115 after sectionals have been incorporated. Unlike most of his rivals (Sir Lucan aside) who are starting to look exposed after delivering less than they promised in the trials in the spring, High Definition quite probably has more to give. He might be here as a preparation for the St Leger, but if he’s still as good as he looked in the Beresford last year and promised to be in the Dante, odds of 4/1 will look good value come the end of the day. The Tattersalls Acomb Stakes at 14.25 has attracted a small but promising field. Favourite at the time of writing is the impressive Doncaster winner Dubawi Legend who won a steadily-run novice at the Yorkshire venue in smart fashion by a long-looking five lengths from expensive Breeze-Up purchase Brasil Hill. Sectional analysis points to Dubawi Legend being 18lb better than Brasil Hill over the last two furlongs, which is relevant as Brasil Hill then went on to run against Altraif in another novice at Yarmouth after Altraif had chased home two other Acomb runners, Noble Truth and Ehraz, in a very strong and well run maiden at Newmarket.