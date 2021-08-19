York Ebor Timefigure Preview: Graeme North on Friday action

It would be good to see Wesley Ward’s sporting transatlantic challenge come off after seconds previously with Lady Aurelia and Acapulco, but go-from-the-front representative Golden Pal might find himself with more competition for the lead than he is used to and this looks a no-bet race for me.

Those of us who have long argued for more innovative race conditions and planning will be pleased to see the juveniles represented in the shape of Chipotle, but he’s no Lyric Fantasy and I doubt he’ll be good enough to take account of the generous weight-for-age allowance.

On Timeform’s internal Equibase Handicapper, essentially a database of all thoroughbred racing in North America, Golden Pal ran a timefigure of 116 easing down on his reappearance at Saratoga, so is clearly up there with the likes of leading home-trained runners - King George and July Cup runner-up Dragon Symbol (117) and dual 2021 course and distance winner Winter Power (114).

I’m familiar enough with the King George winner Suesa who was clearly more at home over five at Goodwood having run out of steam previously over six in the Commonwealth Cup at Ascot, but less so with Golden Pal for all he finished second in the Norfolk Stakes last year and won at the Breeders’ Cup.

Admittedly, the race is lacking a challenger from Ireland and there is no Battaash either, the best five-furlong performer in recent years, having been retired after an uncharacteristically poor effort in the King George Stakes at Goodwood last time, a race he had won four times previously, but the Group One prize has attracted Suesa from France and Golden Pal from America, who between them have the best form on offer according to Timeform.

If there is one race to which the moniker ‘International’ ought to be ascribed at this year’s Ebor Festival, it is not the Juddmonte-sponsored version that Mishriff won by six lengths on Wednesday, but the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at 15.35 on Friday.

The main supporting races on the card are the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at 15.00 and the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at 14.25.

The Gimcrack would have been a better race for the presence of one of my favourite juveniles Perfect Power and the Molecomb winner Armor, but their connections have elected instead to clash horns at Deauville on Sunday in the Prix Morny.

The Molecomb form is represented here in the shape of runner-up Fearby and, likely to be suited by the extra furlong here, he has every chance on the clock on the 103 timefigure he recorded in the Dragon Stakes at Sandown.

Similar time-based comments apply to the July Stakes winner LUSAIL (107), the Coventry winner Berkshire Shadow (106), Coventry runner-up Eldrickjones (102) and Coventry third Vintage Clarets (101), but despite that I’m inclined to side with Lusail.

I was very taken by how he travelled and then saw the July Stakes out when the run of the race seemed to me to favour those that finished from off the pace, who include the subsequent winners of the Richmond Stakes (Asymmetric) and the Phoenix Stakes (Ebro River).

Admittedly, together with Berkshire Shadow he has a 3lb penalty to shoulder but he’s the most progressive of this bunch and so long as the ground stays fast he can win again.

That ground observation might also deny us the Goodwood Cup clash we never got last month after the ground was deemed to be too soft for Stradivarius despite his having plenty of previous form under such conditions

As it was, mudlark Trueshan took full advantage of a golden opportunity, but fast ground had previously seen him withdrawn from the Ascot Gold Cup. Another supposed ‘soft-ground horse’ Wonderful Tonight was allowed to take her chance in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks on Thursday despite ground being on the fast side, and hopefully Trueshan will be too to prevent the race cutting up even further.

Three handicaps and a maiden make up the rest of the card and though I considered Declared Interest in the penultimate contest, I’ll take my second selection from the last race, the Sky Bet Mile Handicap at 17.10, where the progressive DEJAME PASO, who has won his last two races, strikes me as the most likely winner.

Dejame Paso’s win two starts back at Sandown over King Of Clubs, a horse of real sectional interest going into that race, is a very strong piece of form with the runner-up going on to finish best of the rest behind subsequent Group winners Dubai Honour and Foxes Tales in a red-hot handicap at Newmarket, while his latest win here at York could hardly have been achieved much more easily.

That race might have been at nearly nine furlongs, but it was a steadily-run affair and Dejame Paso was always travelling strongly and had the race won a long way out, able to be eased well before the finish.

That suggests very much that this physically imposing son of The Gurkha won’t be troubled by this drop to a bare mile and Oisin Murphy taking over for the first time this season is another positive.

This is a very competitive handicap as one might expect, with the Shadwell pair Aldaary and Wishaah as well as the stable-switcher King Triton also holding solid claims, but Dejame Paso, who is well up there with the best of those on the clock, looked very much one to follow last time and gets the nod.

Published at 1500 BST on 19/08/21