York beckons for Docklands before Aussie adventure with Cox Plate in sights

The four-year-old was a Royal Ascot winner last season, landing the Britannia Stakes on a memorable day for his young handler.

Ascot seems to suit Docklands, who has never been unplaced there and was second in the Paradise Stakes on his first start of the season when beaten only a neck.

He then headed to Longchamp to finish second in Listed company, after which connections took the plunge and stepped him up to Group One level to contest the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot instead of his Listed alternative in the Wolferton.

Under Hayley Turner he ran a fine race, beating all bar impressive winner Charyn.

“I was delighted, we had him in the Wolferton as well but we took the chance, with his straight course form, in a Group One,” Eustace said of the run.

“For him to look as competitive as he did was incredibly exciting and though he’s been a lot of fun up until now he’s clearly going to be a lot more fun still.”