World Pool Tips: 2000 Guineas day at Newmarket

Graham Cunningham sets the scene ahead of 2000 Guineas day at Newmarket, with an eye on the World Pool opportunities.

It starts at Newmarket in the spring and finishes at Ascot in the autumn, incorporating some of the world’s best turf races and around 30 G1 contests along the way. The British leg of the World Pool tour gets under way at Newmarket this Saturday with a nine-race card including a Classic, a G3 sprint and six hot handicaps. Nine seems too many for some, who don’t seem to realise it isn’t mandatory to watch or punt them all, and there isn’t enough recent evidence to suggest we can go bombs away. But Pari-mutuel punting revolves around much more than the old win single play. The Quinella (first two in either order) and Quinella Place (any two in the first three) are staples of the WP menu, so let’s hope the following hints prove useful. 15:35 Newmarket - 2000 Guineas

Gstaad and Distant Storm ran well in the Dewhurst

There’s no such thing as a plain Guineas, but I’m struggling to find a strong punting angle into this one and the market looks all set to nose on the right horses this year. GSTAAD has been well backed for the simple reason that his smart juvenile form is good enough to take him close, while BOW ECHO won the G2 Royal Lodge in the style of a G1 colt and Distant Storm looked very good in G3 company here before his Dewhurst third. Maybe there is a joker in the pack – and Into The Sky’s aggressive style could make him fun to watch at a big price – but Gstaad and Bow Echo form a short and somewhat predictable short list. 13:10 Newmarket Four key players rated between 108-111, all absent for 196 days or more, and the market could prove informative. Flora of Bermuda takes a notable class drop, while Sky Majesty looked very smart in bolting up in a Naas G3 and Sayidah Dariyan showed smart acceleration for her summer win at York. Haggas clearly has his team in superb form, which bodes very well for SKY MAJESTY’s prospects, but SAYIDAH DARIYAN finished ahead of her twice last term and the market might just underestimate her ability to quicken after a break. 13:45 Newmarket A smaller field than usual and DOUBLE RUSH has plainly scared a few off after bounding away from a useful field here on his Andrew Balding debut. The market always loves him, so it’s tempting to try and find a flaw, but he’s 8lb ahead of his mark even with a penalty and looks every inch a solid even money chance. In short, taking the jolly with two others in the Quinella looks a fair call. The progressive ADDISON GREY picks himself after a fine second on his Newbury reappearance, while COUL ANGEL emerged best of the rest behind Double Rush last month and looks sure to make his presence felt again. 14:55 Newmarket

Rumstar wins the Palace House

Here comes another year in Britain’s chaotic sprinting division, and the first big question relates to whether the admirable Asfoora can defy a G1 penalty as she begins her third European tour. On balance, I’m tempted to take her on given that connections will have peaking at Royal Ascot high on their agenda. A fast pace looks on the cards – as Night Raider, Frost At Dawn and Quinault all go forward – and that could suit RUMSTAR very well indeed. Jonny Portman’s gelding peaked early last season, winning this with authority, and he tops the short list again with Frost At Dawn, Quinault and Shagraan as potential Quinella candidates. Rest of the card The handicapper has had to take an educated guess with the well related MAN OF VISION on his handicap debut in the 16:10. A mark of 87 could be lenient, while the strong travelling ADVERTISED won’t ring bells with many World Pool punters but is another to keep onside after his fine second to Sovereign Spell here on his reappearance. The unexposed HOPEWELL ROCK looks a fair alternative if emphatic Kempton winner Gamrai goes off very short in the 16:45, while SIERRA SANDS caught the eye running very well in a competitive race on his reappearance and it’s notable that Ryan Moore seems keen to renew the relationship in the 17:20.